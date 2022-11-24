Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americajr.com
2022 LA Auto Show wraps up its run on Sunday evening
Los Angeles — The 2022 LA Auto Show concludes its 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday evening. There are more than 1,000 new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles on display. The LA Auto Show is celebrating 115 years since the first show was held in...
Americajr.com
WATCH: Attendee interviews at 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the Los Angeles Convention Center for the 2022 LA Auto Show. The 115th anniversary auto show continues through Sunday, Nov. 27. There are concept cars, 2024 production models and dozens of test drives! In this video, watch for exclusive interviews with car enthusiasts at the auto show. You’ll hear from Eric Wang, an aerospace engineer at UCLA; Ian and Lenny Korob from Los Angeles; Denys Metelskyy from Thousand Oaks, CA; and Marko Manojlovic from San Bernardino, CA.
thebossmagazine.com
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles
Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
Moxy Hotel to Debut in Downtown LA; Feature 13 Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs
The Marriot-owned millennial-geared hotel will open early next year and bring with it two handfuls of food & booze-focused concepts
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-26-2022]
Now that the Thanksgiving gluttony has ended (leftovers not withstanding) it’s time to get on your feet and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 26) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you decide on, ,make it a a good one!
businesspartnermagazine.com
7 Important Reasons Why Buying a Real Estate Property in Westside LA can be a Good Deal
The westside region of Los Angeles is one of the most affluent areas in the United States. It has desirable schools, excellent transport facilities and a high quality of life. Therefore, buying a home or commercial property in Westside LA can be profitable if you are looking for an investment property. In addition, it has potential for growth due to its good mix of residential and commercial areas.
cottagesgardens.com
Designer Morgan Brown’s West Hollywood Compound Sells at Record-Breaking Price
A compound in West Hollywood broke records when it recently sold for $16.55 million, the priciest single-family home sale in the West Hollywood area according to the L.A. Times. The seller was Morgan Brown, a notable designer who transformed the multi-structure property into a timeless yet still trendy retreat. Brown,...
easyreadernews.com
What to do in Los Angeles?
If you have friends or relatives coming to town to visit the City of Angels at some point, some opinionated guidance for all of you. The video above will show you all the expected sights, (minus theme parks!) from Hollywood and Beverly Hills, the beaches and the downtown wonders like Walt Disney Concert Hall and Union Station.
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
discovering-la.com
Polanco, A Modern Mexican Steakhouse In The Ayres Hotel
Hotel restaurants aren’t usually a destination for those not staying there. These restaurants are typically owned and operated by a large corporation and usually lack the creative flair of a passionate chef. My wife and I recently learned about Polanco, a modern Mexican steakhouse inside the Ayres Hotel in Hawthorne.
smartcitiesdive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
It appears a restaurant named Viaje LB will soon take over the former Baja Fish Tacos on Second Street
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport
Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
Irvine woman warns of potential scam involving Visa Vanilla gift card
An Irvine woman thought she had $500 loaded onto a Visa Vanilla gift card given to her a year ago. It was empty.
Comments / 0