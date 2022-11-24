ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week

The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials

Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
Sassy, Adoptable Indiana Cat Isn’t Afraid to Tell You What She Wants

Meet Frankie, our Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week!. My name is Frankie! I’m a 10-year-old female feline who was surrendered to the VHS because my owners didn’t want an “old pet.” Well, I have something to say about that! In fact, I have something to say about everything. Dinner time? I’ll let you know. Forgot to put my favorite rug down? I’m gonna let you know! If you’re interested in adopting a sassy older lady, apply for me at vhslifesaver.org!
Help Us ‘Stock The Shelters’ This Holiday Season – Local Animal Shelters Need Donations

This year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, and Pet Food Center to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2022, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter. We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'.
