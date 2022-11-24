Read full article on original website
Two New Workout Options Could be in Evansville’s 2023 Fitness Future
I suppose one way to balance out all of the new restaurants that are opening all around us, is to also open up a couple of new workout options. Bob's Gym has recently rebranded to B-Fit by Bob. They are almost finished constructing a substantial new facility off of Lynch Road, adding to their fitness team.
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
Take a Trip Back in Time With These Incredible Vintage Evansville Commercials
Here lately there is a lot of nostalgia on the internet for the 80s and 90s, and I think the reason for that is those were really the last two decades before technology really popped off. Not that we didn't have tech, but the internet wasn't nearly as prominent or advanced as it is now, and back then you had a landline phone and a pager and that was about it (although my grandpa had a car phone and I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever).
The Princeton Public Library is Making Holiday History with Shining Christmas Cheer on the Outside
I have seen several good news stories recently from my hometown of Princeton, Indiana and I love sharing them. Mayor Greg Wright has made great progress with improving the parks and adding more Christmas cheer. Read All About It. I can't believe that it has been a full year since...
Inaugural Yellow Creek Park Pioneer Christmas Set for Early December
I'll put the parks on the east side and west side of Daviess County up against any such parks in the country. On a beautiful day, it's basically a coin flip--do we want to go for a walk in Panther Creek Park or Yellow Creek Park?. Both offer a variety...
Here’s When Santa Will Be at the 14th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive This Weekend
Our 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is this weekend (December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th) at Walmart on Evansville's east side, and once again we're fortunate enough to have Santa and Mrs. Claus take time out of their very busy schedules to join us for a little while all three days.
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Crumbl Cookies Will Be Opening a Second Evansville Location
Crumbl Cookies is a cookie chain that serves up massive and flavorful cookies. They're the kind of cookie that is so big and sweet that you can only eat a quarter of it at a time and they usually are topped with decadent toppings. They're known for their craft cookies with rotating flavors every week. Crumbl Cookies opened their first Evansville location off of Burkhart on Evansville's east side last year, and now they've announced a new location is heading to Evansville's west side!
Evansville Police Foundation Offering Special Black Friday Registration Price for 2023 SWAT Challenge
If you're looking for the perfect gift to give that fitness buff or law enforcement supporter this holiday season, or maybe that's you and you want to treat yourself, the Evansville Police Foundation is offering a special deal on Black Friday for the 2023 edition of their annual SWAT Challenge 5K.
Sassy, Adoptable Indiana Cat Isn’t Afraid to Tell You What She Wants
Meet Frankie, our Vanderburgh Humane Society Pet of the Week!. My name is Frankie! I’m a 10-year-old female feline who was surrendered to the VHS because my owners didn’t want an “old pet.” Well, I have something to say about that! In fact, I have something to say about everything. Dinner time? I’ll let you know. Forgot to put my favorite rug down? I’m gonna let you know! If you’re interested in adopting a sassy older lady, apply for me at vhslifesaver.org!
Help Us ‘Stock The Shelters’ This Holiday Season – Local Animal Shelters Need Donations
This year we've partnered with Eyewitness News WEHT, and Pet Food Center to help 'Stock the Shelters'. We're making it easy for pet lovers to help out. From now until December 31, 2022, while you're shopping for your own fur babies for Christmas at any Pet Food Center location, pick up something extra to donate to a local shelter. We'll make sure it ends up in good 'Paws'.
Evansville Police Issue Warning About a Group of Individuals Targeting and Stealing Purses from Area Shoppers
With the holiday shopping season getting ready to ramp up, the Evansville Police Department is warning residents, particularly women, about groups of individuals who are going from store-to-store looking for potential targets to rob while they shop. A "Recent Uptick in Theft of Wallets and Credit Cards" In a Facebook...
