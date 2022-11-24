Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aggies RB Devon Achane Leaves Lasting Mark In Potential Final Game
Devon Achane could elect to go pro following this junior season.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
myfoxzone.com
A&M football ends regular season with 38-23 upset win over #5 LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane rushed for a career-high 215 yards to highlight the Texas A&M offense in Saturday night’s 38-23 upset of the No. 6 LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. After missing the last two games with injury, Achane paced a rushing attack that sullied LSU’s...
myfoxzone.com
Texas State fires coach Jake Spavital after 4 years, 13 wins
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State head football coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had...
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Texas AM
Tigers look to end the regular season on a high note, handle business against the Aggies.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s finale win over Baylor
To close out the regular season, Texas football was triumphant on Black Friday coming out of a gritty battle against head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. The final score didn’t indicate just how close this game was most of the way, with Texas taking the win by a score of 38-27.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
myfoxzone.com
Flour Bluff stomps on San Antonio Veterans Memorial 66-42 at home; heading to region final round
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff was buzzing with hundreds of fans ready to see the Hornets take care of business on Saturday afternoon. -SA gets on the board first. #20 James Peoples with a few steps early in the game. Touchdown SA, 7-0. -Flour Bluff doesn't stay behind...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day. Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE ISD TO FORMALLY HIRE NEW SUPERINTENDENT ON MONDAY
The Somerville ISD Board of Trustees will be meeting on Monday afternoon to formally approve the hiring of their new Superintendent. The new superintendent is Eric Holton, who was unanimously named as the lone finalist earlier this month. After naming the finalist, the board was required to wait 21 days before the formal hiring could occur.
Comments / 0