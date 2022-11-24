Read full article on original website
Related
Wacker Charleston Makes the Chamber
Wacker's Jim Tharp and his catch deemed "Tharp's Carp" with thePhoto byTharp courtesy of his public Facebook page. Wacker's Senior Director of Operations, Jim Tharp is on his way to snagging a Chamber of Commerce Board seat in Bradley County, TN. That is if no petitions are logged by December 2nd, therefore declaring the position as "elected". This will take place in the Chamber's December board meeting.
police1.com
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
WDEF
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
wutc.org
Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time
Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 24
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016096 – 633 Camp Jordan Pkwy – Miscellaneous– A party requested to speak with officers to complain about being told to stop panhandling in the area by police on a previous day. He was advised to stop panhandling and to move along.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Grundy County Herald
Bluegrass Christmas celebration at The Caverns
Rhonda Vincent and The Rage present A Bluegrass Christmas Celebration in The Caverns on Sunday, Dec. 4. at 3 p.m. CT, doors at 2 p.m. CT. Rhonda's dynamic show will feature special renditions of tried and true Christmas songs, a re-enactment of the nativity scene, and of course, your favorite Rhonda Vincent classics.
Comments / 0