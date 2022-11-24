TRENTON, NJ – Today, Mayor Reed Gusciora joined the Trenton Police Department (TPD) for their annual Thanksgiving food drive at 225 N. Clinton Ave. Every year, for the last twelve years, TPD has organized a Thanksgiving food drive. Each year, the number of meals donated to feed food-insecure Trenton families has increased. Twelve years ago, TPD donated 50 meals to families and this holiday season TPD is donating 230 meals to food-insecure Trenton families.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO