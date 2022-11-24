ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Man arrested for attempting to blow up Lynnwood business

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 26, 2022—Lynnwood Police and SWAT arrested a man yesterday who attempted to blow up a local business after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. The suspect, Michael Paul Hargett, was taken into custody at approximately 8:55 p.m. and is facing charges of obstruction...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after multiple violent Seattle robberies

SEATTLE — Police arrested three juvenile males — ages 12, 15 and 16 — Friday for punching a woman in the face while attempting to steal her fanny pack and then stealing a man's cash at gunpoint in the Central District, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

11-year-old child hurt in road rage shooting on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An 11-year-old child is hurt after a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 in Tacoma Friday afternoon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) received reports of the incident at 2:22 p.m., according to a press release. WSP troopers confirmed to KOMO News the child was injured in a shooting on northbound I-5 near the Tacoma mall.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Authorities seeking identity of I-5 truck hijacker

The suspect in the I-5 carjacking last Friday died on the scene after being shot by police for charging at officers while wielding a knife, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. on November 18, when the Washington State Patrol received reports of...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found dead in rolled over car after shooting in Everett

Everett Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday evening after a rollover collision. Just after 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire and a collision at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street SE. At the scene, police found a vehicle on its side,...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Police promote two officers

The Lynnwood Police Department recently honored two of its officers with promotions. Sara Varela was promoted from custody officer to custody sergeant and Denis Molloy was promoted from a community health and safety officer to patrol sergeant.
LYNNWOOD, WA

