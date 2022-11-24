Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
On The Border: $1.5 Million Cocaine Seized At World Trade Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $1,500,000 in street value. “This is an excellent seizure by our officers working at the CBP cargo facilities. It’s a perfect
kgns.tv
Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition
LAREDO, Tex. - Carlos Pena is a 40-year-old laredoan who found his passion through intense challenges, especially in triathlons. Pena has competed in more than 29 triathlons called “Ironman”, which he has recently come back from one hosted in Guanajuato, Mexico. Although this one was a bit different...
MySanAntonio
Clear skies ahead for Laredo following steady rainfall
After a week of steady rain throughout the Gateway City, clear skies are on the horizon for Laredo with the precipitation potential dropping to zero on Saturday, Nov. 26 and staying low for the foreseeable future. Prior to the end of the precipitation, the rainfall was continuing heavily on Friday,...
MySanAntonio
TAMIU's $71.2M construction plan approved
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Through $71.2 million in approved funding, Texas A&M International University is aiming to help address Laredo’s shortage of medical personnel among other benefits with the construction of the Health Sciences Education and Research Center. “That was the whole...
MySanAntonio
Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
kgns.tv
Accident reported in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock. Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident. Currently, no injuries...
KSAT 12
Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on...
kgns.tv
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight. In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department reported the accident happened near the intersection of McPherson Rd. and Saunders St. and it involved a red SUV and a motorcycle.
