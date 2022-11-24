ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week. After Election Day on November...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition

LAREDO, Tex. - Carlos Pena is a 40-year-old laredoan who found his passion through intense challenges, especially in triathlons. Pena has competed in more than 29 triathlons called “Ironman”, which he has recently come back from one hosted in Guanajuato, Mexico. Although this one was a bit different...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

Clear skies ahead for Laredo following steady rainfall

After a week of steady rain throughout the Gateway City, clear skies are on the horizon for Laredo with the precipitation potential dropping to zero on Saturday, Nov. 26 and staying low for the foreseeable future. Prior to the end of the precipitation, the rainfall was continuing heavily on Friday,...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

TAMIU's $71.2M construction plan approved

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Through $71.2 million in approved funding, Texas A&M International University is aiming to help address Laredo’s shortage of medical personnel among other benefits with the construction of the Health Sciences Education and Research Center. “That was the whole...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

Murder trial set for former Border Patrol agent

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The capital murder trial of former U.S. Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, who is accused of killing four women in 2018 in Webb County, is scheduled to begin with opening statements on Monday, Nov. 28 in Bexar County.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported in North Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock. Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue. The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident. Currently, no injuries...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight. In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department reported the accident happened near the intersection of McPherson Rd. and Saunders St. and it involved a red SUV and a motorcycle.
LAREDO, TX

