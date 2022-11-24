Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein is co-director of Chabad at Georgia Tech and Georgia State Universities. She talks about the real meaning behind prayer–establishing a close connection with Hashem. Nothing in life is by chance. Hashem prepares our path for everything. When you start your day with meaningful prayer, you own your day. You don’t have to pray for a lengthy amount of time. Saying just one prayer with devotion from your heart is worth more than reciting the entire prayer book and not feeling anything. Rebbetzin Shifra also gives us some tips on how to fit even just five minutes of prayer into our day.

