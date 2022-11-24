Read full article on original website
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein–Making Prayer Meaningful
Rebbetzin Shifra Sharfstein is co-director of Chabad at Georgia Tech and Georgia State Universities. She talks about the real meaning behind prayer–establishing a close connection with Hashem. Nothing in life is by chance. Hashem prepares our path for everything. When you start your day with meaningful prayer, you own your day. You don’t have to pray for a lengthy amount of time. Saying just one prayer with devotion from your heart is worth more than reciting the entire prayer book and not feeling anything. Rebbetzin Shifra also gives us some tips on how to fit even just five minutes of prayer into our day.
Why this NON-Orthodox Jew is sticking with his Orthodox Siddur
About a year ago, Hey Alma published an essay about a new “nonbinary” siddur—prayer book—called “Siddur Davar Hadash,” created by trans Jew brin solomon (who uses it/its pronouns and, for some reason, lowercase letters). Davar Hadash, which literally means “a new word,” strives to...
Avot 1:3 – What’s Your Motivation?
“Antigonus a man of Socho received [the oral tradition] from Shimon the Righteous. He used to say: do not be like servants who serve the master in the expectation of receiving a reward, but be like servants who serve the master without the expectation of receiving a reward, and let the fear of Heaven be upon you.”
Self-Esteem And Friendship
Q: Why do we need self-esteem in order to be a good friend?. A: When people think about friendship, they think about reciprocity, about give and take. However, if you don’t feel like you have anything to offer – it is very hard to give of yourself and let others give to you. That’s where self-esteem comes in.
Striking Gold
“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
