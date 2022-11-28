Vegamour’s Hair Growth Serum Has Shoppers’ Jaws Dropping Over Its Incredible Results & It’s 30% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Growing up, I was blessed with thick hair. Without fail, whenever I’d get a haircut, hairdressers would comment on how lucky I was to have such a full head of hair . Of course, that was then and this is now. After being diagnosed with lupus in my mid 20s, medications that I’ve taken since then make it so my hair isn’t exactly the same as it was when I was a kid or teen. Needless to say, thinning hair is a concern that’s always in the back of my mind, especially since it also runs on my mom’s side of the family. So, when my mom’s friend raved over how great Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum was at growing hair back, it definitely caught my interest. After learning that Nicole Kidman loved Vegamour ’s products so much she invested in it and became a partner, I just knew I had to give it a try.

Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum is described as a plant-based, multi-tasking serum made to soothe the scalp, revitalize hair roots, and “support a healthy and balanced follicular ecosystem.” It’s a leave-in treatment that’s applied directly to the scalp once a day, doesn’t matter when. According to the brand, it contains no toxins or hormones, so it’s safe for everyday use.

Typically, the serum goes for $58, which yes, isn’t exactly budget-friendly. However, Vegamour is holding a huge Cyber Monday sale where you can save up to 35% off sitewide using the code CYBER2022 . That means, you can snag this best-selling hair growth serum for just $41 right now.

If hair loss or thinning is a concern, I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal. I started using the serum hoping for the best, but not really expecting much. But after using it consistently for some time, I looked in the mirror the other day and actually felt like my hair looked just as full as it did when I was back in high school. My sister who tried the Vegamour serum as well, was also surprised to find new hair growing. That’s pretty shocking because she’s skeptical about everything. But we’re not the only ones who are pleasantly surprised at the results.

The Vegamour serum has over 3,300 reviews, most of which are very positive. I highly recommend checking out the shopper before and after photos of Vegamour’s GRO Hair Serum as the results really speak for themselves. Not only that, reviewers can’t stop raving over how well the serum works.

As one wrote, “I was desperate. I lost a little over 50 percent of my hair from cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal) surgery, and also had COVID shortly after. Unsure of the cause, I wanted to grow my hair back as soon as possible. Within 30 days of trying this product, I saw tiny sprouts of hair. In less than a year, I saw such a dramatic change. Absolutely recommend this product. I used it every day, and never gave up hope! Thank you Vegamour!”

Another wrote, “I’ve only been using Gro for two months and already have amazing results! I had severe postpartum hair loss that just wasn’t returning after having my baby 18 months ago. My thinning areas haven’t filled in completely yet, but if I’ve had this much success in only two months, I can’t wait to see it at the six-month mark! So thankful for this product!”

One Vegamour fan loved it so much, they recommend it to everyone. “I should be an ambassador,” they wrote. “I have told so many of my friends about this as I am SoooO impressed and most definitely a walking example.”

Like anything, the key here is consistent use. However, many shoppers say they really do see results by the time their bottle is finished. Again, the before and after photos really do speak for themselves. Plus, as someone who’s been using this regularly for passed month, I can definitely say I’ve seen a change to the fullness in my hair.

If you want to see what all the hype is about, the Vegamour GRO Hair Serum is on sale now for just under $45. It’s a really great deal considering the serum typically goes for nearly $60. If you really want to score the best deal, Vegamour has a three pack for just $104 during Cyber Monday. That’s a seriously good deal considering each piece will go down to just $35. So I highly recommend taking advantage of these incredible deals today.

