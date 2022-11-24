DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball suffered its first loss of the 2022-23 campaign, an 83-80 effort against Delaware. The Blue Hens are the second NCAA Tournament team from a year ago the Orange and Blue have faced this season (Charlotte). Illinois saw Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook record double-double performances in the setback.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO