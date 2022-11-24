Read full article on original website
Illini Dominate Northwestern, 41-3, in Regular Season Finale
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Illinois dominated from start to finish, taking down Northwestern, 41-3, in Evanston on Saturday afternoon. The Illini defense forced six turnovers, including a scoop and score and pick six from Sydney Brown, while Devon Witherspoon recorded two interceptions in the 38-point victory. Illinois got on the board...
Illini Comeback Falls Short in First Loss
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Illinois women's basketball suffered its first loss of the 2022-23 campaign, an 83-80 effort against Delaware. The Blue Hens are the second NCAA Tournament team from a year ago the Orange and Blue have faced this season (Charlotte). Illinois saw Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook record double-double performances in the setback.
