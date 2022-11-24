ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile Overdose Homicide Investigation & Arrest

Lexington, Kentucky
 4 days ago
The Lexington Police Department has arrested one person in connection with the death of a juvenile.

On November 20, 2022, detectives were called to a local hospital for a 2-year-old juvenile suffering from an apparent overdose. The juvenile was treated at the hospital before passing away on November 23, 2022.

Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested on November 21 and charged with Criminal Child Abuse 1st Degree (Child 12 & under). After the juvenile’s death, she was charged with Murder on November 23, 2022.

Brown is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

