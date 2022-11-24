Read full article on original website
6 Best Python Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
Programming is more than just typing a few words into a computer. It’s a massive process that requires the knowledge of its own languages. Python is one of these languages, and its use is becoming more widespread each day. As computers become more advanced, companies make use of Python to assist in managing the modern world. On top of it being found in many popular websites, services, and even video games, Python is also used for extremely complex purposes like machine learning and data science. As a result, there is a massive demand for coders skilled in this language. Even senior programmers should look into it if they haven’t already, which is why they should consider the 6 best Python programming books based on their Amazon reviews.
Updating a .NET MAUI Canvas with Messaging events
Since I was about 10 years old I have been addicted to code. I always want to try new things. Professionally I work on MAUI apps as a software architect. The kind of architect that cannot resist to code. And so I started building emulators. Intro. Recently I found out...
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Hurry! This Cyber sale saves you 28% and the aggravation of searching for lost keys
With Bluetooth pairing Tile Mate is the best way to keep up with your keys, phone and wallet—get it for $17.99 on Amazon this Cyber Monday
An Intro to Web Design and UI/UX Trends in 2023
Web design refers to the process of creating a website, including optimizing its content and appearance to ensure that it is easy to use. It helps to make a website visually appealing and ensures that the layout, user interface, and other visual graphics are user-friendly. Also, web design is constantly...
The crucial difference between Web2 and Web3 Marketing
We all are fortunate to observe the transition from Web2 to Web3 and a change in the paradigm of interaction on the Internet. Company founders, brand managers, marketers and everyone who creates product value now have new approaches to interacting with audiences and building new connections. My name is Daria...
Good news: Watch this Amazon delivery driver's battle of wits with a pet chicken
A delivery driver in Minooka, IL, makes repeated attempts to stop a pet chicken from escaping after he opens a garage door to make a delivery.
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
What Every Metaverse Economy Needs to Be Profitable
If you are going to argue the fact that Metaverses will be the cornerstone of the Web3 rise, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with what is going on in the industry. The biggest challenge for all the developers out there is figuring out how to create a Metaverse that will retain users and bring them profits, and that’s precisely what we will discuss today.
Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet
1. What do you currently do and what’s your favorite part about it?. I’m the owner of LEO Digital Marketing where I help businesses be seen online to attract new customers. I truly enjoy working with the local small businesses and non-profits in my community and across the US to accomplish something they were struggling to do. When I’m not doing that I work with founders to help them create business plans, form strategies, and more.
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 86
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 86. This is a most excellent word to practice at this stage of the work. It is a good movement-developer. Give close attention to size, general appearance, and space between letters, and guard against irregular movement. Keep the hand well up in front of the eyes and drive the pen lightly. Write a half page of the copy and then make a careful study of your work. Try to write each line better than the preceding. Three words should be written to the line.
Musk's Twitter, Creator Economy, and The Importance of Citizen Journalism
Elon Musk has been creating polarizing headlines since his Twitter acquisition. From the abrupt layoffs to the promotion of citizen journalism, the platform is currently undergoing a major, public overhaul that the entire world is equally enjoying and stressing about. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
Cracking 3 Python Easter Eggs
Ada: Enough of the boring side of programming, let's see the funny part of Python. We're going to use the console. You may know what happens if you type python spam.py. Knut: Easy. It will execute a Python file named spam.py. Ada: Indeed. And what happens if there's no such...
