Musk breached a 'valid and enforceable contract' with Twitter, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Breach of Contract — Specific Performance & Injunction. 148. Twitter repeats and incorporates by reference the allegations above. 149. The merger agreement is a valid and enforceable contract. 150. Twitter has...
Musk publicly claimed Twitter's SEC filings inaccurate, while unable to provide evidence in court
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. B. Twitter’s representations in its SEC filings supply no basis for termination. 131. Nor can defendants show that Twitter has made any representation...
'Twitter faces irreparable harm' due to Musk's actions, per lawsuit
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “the damage is done”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. X. Twitter faces irreparable harm absent relief. 144. Because of defendants’ breaches and the uncertainty they have...
Accused of breaching Merger Contract with Musk, Twitter showed receipt that it did not
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. . This is part 24 of 31 . VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. A. Twitter has not breached its information-sharing or cooperation covenants. 126. Twitter has provided defendants far...
Musk's defeat was self-inflicted: He breached merger contract with Twitter thus could not terminate
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “self-inflicted wounds”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. D. Having materially breached the merger agreement, defendants are contractually barred from term. 137....
Musk blamed Twitter on employees attrition, while intending to do just that behind close doors
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “behind closed doors”. VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement. C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant. 132. Having unreasonably withheld...
Twitter's final ask to Delaware Court was simple: Musk was at fault; he now had to buy Twitter
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: Spoiler Alert, Musk did lose the lawsuit and had to buy Twitter on Oct 26, 2022. He tweeted “Let that sink in” as he entered the HQ carrying a sink.
'Hello, @SECgov?', 'Chuckmate' tweeted Musk in desperate attempt to back out of Twitter deal
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “desperate attempt”. IX. After purporting to terminate, Musk keeps violating and confirms his earlier violations. 139. After purporting to terminate the deal, Musk...
