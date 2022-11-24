Read full article on original website
Privacy protection and how Nym can help
In this article, I’ll make an overview of what I’ve learned from Alexis Roussel, the COO of Nym, who read the lecture “Nym technologies and how they protect your privacy” for Shipyard Academy students on November, 10. Privacy and who needs it. Privacy is a broad...
Is Your Messaging Truly Anonymous?
Photo by __[Chris Yang](https://unsplash.com/@chrisyangchrisfilm?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)__ on __[Unsplash](https://unsplash.com/s/photos/anonymous-messaging?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditCopyText)__. Journalists, environmental activists, citizens of oppressive governments, and political opposition leaders. What do all of these have in common? They all face real danger by expressing their opinions. Over the past year, we’ve seen a crisis hitting freedom of speech. With most social networks...
All Types of POST Requests With API Tester
Post requests are the most common types of requests that we perform on the internet and it is very useful in our day-to-day work life. These methods are those which are used to transfer data from a web browser to the server. In this article, I will teach you how to test post requests using API Tester mobile app.
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform
Laqira Protocol is a blockchain-based platform aiming to create an ecosystem that covers multiple crypto and blockchain services. First, let's look at the platform and how it works. What is Laqira?. Laqira Protocol is a platform that aims to build a metaverse network comprising various decentralized applications (dapps). The ecosystem...
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
Why You Should Avoid Using Public WiFi
How To Maintain Data Security When Using Public WiFi. When you are outside in public places like restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, malls, and libraries, there are many benefits apart from interacting with other people and enjoying the ambience of these locations. One significant advantage of being in these places is that you can connect to the available public WiFi systems there and use Internet data for free. Everyone loves a freebie: the idea of streaming music, downloading large work documentation files, watching high-quality videos on social media apps, etc at no costs sounds amazing for the average Internet user.
Going Beneath the GraphQL Federated API
I am fascinated to work with GraphQL federated API. Recently, I was building a code generation framework that can generate actual compilable and deployable code in Java and connect automatically through GraphQL Federation API. For this to shine, I needed to have a profound understanding of how GrahQL works and...
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
How to 10x Software Engineering Productivity with Better Dev Tools
The Mystical 10x Developer. A Creature As Elusive As Bigfoot. Developers love to debate whether 10x developers exist. Search “10x developer” on HackerNews, and you’ll find many heated online debates on the topic. Expect nuggets of wisdom, such as. “Being a “real” 10X programmer is like being...
Building Microservice Architecture With ASP.NET Core
The conversation about software architectures typically centers around monolithic and microservices. In the past, a monolithic architecture was used to build a completely self-contained software program that was unaffected by other programs. Microservice architecture is essentially the opposite of a monolith because it relies on a succession of different services that can be deployed at any time. While a project is just getting started, code management, cognitive overhead, and deployment are all advantages of monolithic systems. Scalability, continuous deployment, and updates can become problematic when a monolithic application grows too large.
An Intro to Web Design and UI/UX Trends in 2023
Web design refers to the process of creating a website, including optimizing its content and appearance to ensure that it is easy to use. It helps to make a website visually appealing and ensures that the layout, user interface, and other visual graphics are user-friendly. Also, web design is constantly...
The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023
As a dynamic and changing space, the metaverse is full of wonders to discover. Continual research and discoveries in this area continue to advance the industry. As a result, different organizations aim to build their own metaverses. According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. Let's examine metaverse gaming and its principles.
