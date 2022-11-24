(The Center Square) – Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland, has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $337,267 in federal COVID-19 relief funding to benefit a construction business that did no work and employed no people. According to records from the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington, Cain has agreed to reimburse the federal government for the money given her purported business, Americore Construction. The maximum penalty for the crime...

