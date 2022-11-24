ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine “with darkness and cold”

Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Russia’s invading forces have left Kherson, but they’re still raining terror down on the southern Ukrainian city’s people. “I hate the Russians,” said Lilia, after finding her mother’s body. Natasha was killed just a few steps from the safety of her home by a Russian missile strike. Lilia’s father died hours later, too, but she’s not alone.
Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again

Before this past spring, Alexander Chaika made his living dancing, tumbling and teaching. But once Russia invaded Ukraine, he joined the Ukraine army and was rushed to the front. “The country was in danger,” he said through an interpreter. “There was no thought on my part that I wouldn’t join and do the right thing by my country.”
China’s Xi Jinping faces calls to resign amid unprecedented protests

Thousands took to the streets in China over the weekend in the largest public protests the country has seen in decades. Demonstrators gathered in at least ten cities — including Shanghai and Beijing — calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping over draconian COVID-19 policies that have seen hundreds of millions of people fenced into their apartment buildings.

