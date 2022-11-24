Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Inside Russia’s attempt to destroy Ukraine “with darkness and cold”
Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Russia’s invading forces have left Kherson, but they’re still raining terror down on the southern Ukrainian city’s people. “I hate the Russians,” said Lilia, after finding her mother’s body. Natasha was killed just a few steps from the safety of her home by a Russian missile strike. Lilia’s father died hours later, too, but she’s not alone.
Sand Hills Express
Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again
Before this past spring, Alexander Chaika made his living dancing, tumbling and teaching. But once Russia invaded Ukraine, he joined the Ukraine army and was rushed to the front. “The country was in danger,” he said through an interpreter. “There was no thought on my part that I wouldn’t join and do the right thing by my country.”
US soccer coach: Staff, players ‘had no idea’ Iranian flag would be altered in post
Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team (USMNT), said that the players and coaching staff “had no idea” that the Iranian flag would be altered in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s (USSF) social media post over the weekend. During a news conference...
Sand Hills Express
China’s Xi Jinping faces calls to resign amid unprecedented protests
Thousands took to the streets in China over the weekend in the largest public protests the country has seen in decades. Demonstrators gathered in at least ten cities — including Shanghai and Beijing — calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping over draconian COVID-19 policies that have seen hundreds of millions of people fenced into their apartment buildings.
Comments / 0