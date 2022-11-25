ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Iran protests: UN council votes to investigate human rights abuses

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDYxM_0jMcorRh00

The United Nations’ Human Rights Council launched an international investigation on Thursday into the ongoing violence by the Islamic regime in Tehran against a 10-week protest movement triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The vote came after a rare special session of the UN body devoted exclusively to the ongoing violence in Iran. A motion for a fact-finding mission into abuses against women and children, approved by a vote of 25-6, with 16 abstentions, was tabled by Germany and Iceland.

“It pains me to see what is happening in the country – images of children killed, of women being beaten in the streets,” said Volker Turk, UN high commissioner for human rights.

“The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don’t work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis.”

At least 440 protesters have been killed over the course of protests in more than 150 towns and cities across Iran, according to Hrana, an Oslo-based rights group. Another 18,000 people have been arrested.

Iran’s protest movement, triggered by Amini’s death while in the custody of the morality police and led by women and youth, received international attention earlier this week after the players on Iran’s national football team refused to sing the national anthem at a match against England at the World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, regime enforcers reportedly arrested football star Voria Ghafouri, an ethnic Kurd, for speaking out on behalf of protesters. He has been charged with insulting the national football team and propagating against the regime, according to the semi-official Borna news.

Strikes and protests were also reported Thursday across the country, especially in the ethnic Kurdish districts of Iran’s west and northwest.

It remains unclear what effect, if any, the fact-finding mission will have on developments in Iran, where the regime is using weapons of war as well as mass arrests against a largely peaceful nationwide uprising against the authorities in Tehran.

But an investigation with the imprimatur of the UN could up the pressure against regime leaders and security forces, who may be accused of internationally recognised crimes against humanity, and perhaps hasten any possible defections or refusals to take part in the violence.

“Those perpetrating human rights violations and crimes under international law, from commanders to those who open fire on protestors on the street and commit torture, must know that evidence of their acts will be collected and preserved, with a view of future criminal proceedings,” Quinn McKew, executive director of the advocacy group Article 19, said in a statement.

In Geneva, Tehran dispatched Khadijeh Karimi, a deputy of Iran’s vice-president for women and family affairs, to make Iran’s case. She called the special session “politically motivated”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibLSK_0jMcorRh00

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the human rights council is abused once again by some arrogant states to antagonize a sovereign UN member state that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect human rights,” she said.

Another Tehran regime representative accused the West of repressing its own citizens.

“German, American, French and British women also deserve freedom from violence as well,” she said, calling the investigation “based on lies as a tool to achieve narrow goals by self-appointed human rights guardians.”

Iran’s backers, including Russia, China, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela, Belarus and other authoritarian states, argued that it was unfair for the council to single out Iran for its rights abuses, insisting that the goal of the body was to work with member states toward improvement rather than punishing alleged transgressions.

“All human rights must be treated in a fair and equal manner,” China’s envoy to the human rights council said. “National and regional specificity should be taken into account. The work of the human rights council must be truly conducive to the protection of human rights.”

But Western nations rejected the argument. They named female protesters killed in the violence, including 16-year-olds Sarina Esmailzadeh and Nika Shakarani. The US delegation received a gentle rebuke for holding the photos and names of those killed in the violence.

“No culture tolerates the killing of women and children,” said Michele Taylor, US envoy to the council.

Others, including erstwhile Iranian business partners such as Germany, South Korea and Japan, accused Iran of violating basic rights to freedom of assembly and expression as stipulated in international covenants to which Tehran is a signatory.

“On many occasions, we have called upon Iran to respect these rights, to stop the violent crackdown on protesters, the bloodshed, the arbitrary killing, the mass arrests, the death penalties,” said Anna Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister. “The only answer we received was more violence, more deaths.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moKSl_0jMcorRh00

Diplomats spoke out passionately against the regime crackdown, emphasising reports of violence against women and children. Iranian officials’ threats to impose the death penalty on protesters drew special scrutiny. Both Ukraine and Lithuania also raised the issue of Iran’s alleged sales of weapons to Russia now being used against Ukrainian civilians in Moscow’s ongoing war.

“This significant move towards accountability offers renewed hope to victims of the authorities’ bloody crackdown on protests,” said Mr McKew.

“By establishing an investigative accountability mechanism, the council has sent a clear and unequivocal message to the Iranian authorities that they cannot continue with their brutal assault on human life with impunity.”

Comments / 2

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia launches probe into alleged brutal killing linked to Vagner group

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian law enforcement structures have started a preliminary investigation into a video published on a Telegram channel linked to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner that shows the brutal death by sledgehammer of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in the war against Russia.
Reuters

Poland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing after 4 months of staying in state accommodation, the government said on Tuesday. More than a million Ukrainian refugees made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, relying on the kindness of strangers who opened up their homes and government aid.
americanmilitarynews.com

US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran

The US and Israel are considering holding joint military drills to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, US media reported on Tuesday. The Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are weighing holding an Air Force drill to train soldiers for a possible conflict with Iran and its allied proxies, Fox News Digital reported, saying this may happen in the coming weeks.
The Independent

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
The Independent

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
msn.com

Korea- Xi Jinping appeals to Kim Jong Un to jointly promote «peace and stability».

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to work together to promote peace and stability in the region and globally, KCNA reported. Responding in a letter to congratulations from North Korea following his re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Xi stressed the importance of relations between the two countries, especially at a historic moment when changes are taking place "in an unprecedented way."
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy