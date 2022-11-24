Read full article on original website
Related
US soccer coach: Staff, players ‘had no idea’ Iranian flag would be altered in post
Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team (USMNT), said that the players and coaching staff “had no idea” that the Iranian flag would be altered in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s (USSF) social media post over the weekend. During a news conference...
UK condemns ‘abhorrent’ torture of death row inmate in Saudi Arabia
The British government has condemned as “abhorrent” what it said was the clear torture of a Jordanian national on death row in Saudi Arabia for drug offences, and demanded an end to a sudden spate of executions in the Gulf monarchy. It was the first time the British...
Why China protests spread and how the regime in Beijing might respond
Police were out in force across China on Monday following scenes of mass public defiance not seen since Tiananmen Square more than three decades ago.Authorities in Shanghai erected barricades on a street where demonstrators had gathered, as protests over the draconian “zero Covid” policy sweep the country.The discontent is no longer just about the Covid restrictions – which are seemingly ineffective as well as repressive, with cases reaching 40,052, a fifth consecutive daily record – but is now an open challenge to the regime of Xi Jinping. Demonstrators chanted “down with the Chinese Communist Party” and “Xi needs to go,”...
Comments / 0