Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan House bill would ban COVID vaccine mandates, but never got a vote
Awaiting a vote in the Michigan House Health Policy Committee: House Bill 4736, which would ban the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services from mandating the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. MichiganVotes.org reports that House Bill 4736 was introduced by State Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, in April 2021. The bill runs...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Okemos schools partner with CRT group for mandatory teacher training
Okemos Public Schools is requiring its staff to participate in anti-bias and anti-racist activities through a course created by the Justice Leaders Collaborative Core. In a draft plan of equity-focused programs, the district says it hopes to develop a “district culture in which students, staff, families and community members” prepare for a diverse world.
Comments / 0