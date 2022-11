Groucho came from a cat hoarding situation. He came in very shy, but has blossomed into a very friendly guy! He is in a cat colony with several others, including some from the same house. He is estimated to be 3-4 years old and ready to find a home to show him how a cat should be treated and loved! Come in and meet this cute mustached boy this week!

