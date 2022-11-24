Read full article on original website
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox Fans
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching U.S. vs. England World Cup match
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Banner Bar and Grille on Green Street in Worcester was packed Friday afternoon with people watching the World Cup. The U.S. played England to a 0-0 draw Friday in their second game of the tournament. The said it's been busy for them with people excited for soccer.
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including A $2,000 Winner At McKinnon’s
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $10,000,000 CASH KING — The Corner Store. Fri, Nov 25, 2022 — $1,000 — $15,000,000 MONEY MAKER — Richdale...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
newbedfordguide.com
Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire
“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
WCVB
Drivers forced to back out of Boston's Sumner Tunnel after truck gets stuck
Dozens of vehicles were forced to back up out of the Sumner Tunnel on Friday after a tractor-trailer got stuck inside. Several people were spotted abandoning their ride shares and walking out of the tunnel.
whdh.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing car in Pelham, N.H.
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham Police charged a man with Driving Under the Influence after his car crashed into a post, they announced Sunday. Both police and fire departments were dispatched to to Lannan Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash, the announcement said. A 2013 Subaru Impreza had driven off 150 feet off the road before striking into a granite post, breaking the post into two. The car then cross the road and stopped on a lawn on Lannan Drive.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital
Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
2 Mass. men accused of aggravated DWI after traveling 100+ mph on I-93, NH State Police say
BOW, New Hampshire — Two Massachusetts men are facing charges of aggravated driving under the influence in two separate incidents after state police say they were traveling at speeds of 100 mph and 120 mph on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning. Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts was charged...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
