ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Nov. 14 – Nov. 25, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 11/21/2022Joanne E Cochrane 2008 TrustRomano A D18 Chadwick Farm Rd Lot 3A$1,315,000. 11/16/2022Grody, WilliamBeaudoin M L9 Long Hill Lot 8$1,250,000. 11/16/2022Hall, Theresa HSmith B35 Curtis Rd Lot 8A$925,000. 11/23/2022Turco,...
BOXFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Residents race out of burning home in early morning Massachusetts fire

“Chief Justin Alexander reports that the Easton Fire Department extinguished a fire at a single-family home early Friday morning. Crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing car in Pelham, N.H.

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham Police charged a man with Driving Under the Influence after his car crashed into a post, they announced Sunday. Both police and fire departments were dispatched to to Lannan Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash, the announcement said. A 2013 Subaru Impreza had driven off 150 feet off the road before striking into a granite post, breaking the post into two. The car then cross the road and stopped on a lawn on Lannan Drive.
PELHAM, NH
NECN

Car Crashes Into Lynn Building, Sending Multiple People to the Hospital

Multiple people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a car crashed into a building in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police said patients were taken from the Chatham Street scene to Salem Hospital. Police did not confirm how many people were injured, and they had no immediate update on the extent of their injuries.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy