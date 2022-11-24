Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Mike Tyson lookalike is a serious heavyweight threat
Mike Tyson lookalike Lenier Pero is making his way to the summit of the highest division after enjoying a stellar amateur career. It looks certain that Cuba has a future world heavyweight champion that could challenge the top stars in the coming years. Pero is concentrating on making his name...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fabio Wardley Beats Nathan Gorman And Wins Vacant British Heavyweight Title
By Vince Dwriter: As the co-feature of DAZN’s Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin event, 27-year-old Fabio Wardley defeated Nathan Gorman, as Gorman’s corner threw in the towel in the third round, and as a result, Wardley collected the victory and the vacant British heavyweight title, at the Wembley Arena in London.
Fury vs Chisora card: Who else is fighting this weekend?
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora top the bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this weekend, as the “Gypsy King” defends the WBC heavyweight title against his old foe.Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) claimed to have retired after retaining the belt with a knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, but he is back in action here as he seeks a third victory over fellow Briton Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), who beat Kubrat Pulev on points in July.Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 and defeated the veteran via TKO in 2014, leading most to expect that the WBC champion will...
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Franklin: A Lot of Americans Talk Sh!t; That’s Even Better For Me
Dillian Whyte generally prefers feeling like the underdog anytime he steps inside the ring. Objectively speaking, however, the Jamaican-born, London-based Briton will be the clear betting favorite when he takes on Michigan’s Jermaine Franklin this Saturday at Wembley Arena in London. Whyte is hoping to bounce back from his brutal knockout at the hands of countryman Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight title bout in April.
‘We’re dealing with a freak’: Meet Adam Azim, the 20-year-old boxer scaring world champions
It is a chilling statement uttered with the most flattering of intentions: “We’re dealing with a freak.”Those are the words of boxing promoter Ben Shalom, speaking over Zoom, pacing back and forth in a room that appears to have just a few small windows – just below the ceiling, along the back wall. You’d think he was a military commander fruitlessly planning how to take down Godzilla, but the Boxxer chief is in fact on the side of the monster in question here.And that monster is Adam Azim. It might seem an odd way to describe the 5ft 11in, 20-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn wants to stage Canelo vs. Ryder in stadium in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Eddie Hearn says he wants to stage Canelo Alvarez’s next potential title defense of his four super middleweight titles against his WBO mandatory John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder at the 60,000+ seat Emirates stadium in London, England next May. Ryder, 5’9″, will give Canelo...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury On Dillian Whyte-Jermaine Franklin: I Think It’s A Real Pick ‘Em Fight
Tyson Fury will watch with great interest on television Saturday night when Jermaine Franklin fights Dillian Whyte. Fury, who knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of his last fight, sparred with Franklin eight times over the past month in preparation for the WBC champion’s upcoming fight against Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury walked away from those sparring sessions certain that the skillful Franklin can legitimately test the 35-year-old Whyte in the hard-hitting contender’s first fight since Fury knocked him out.
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison’s upset loss at PFL World Championships
On Friday night at the 2022 PFL World Championships, 8 to 1 favorite Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco in the women’s lightweight finals via unanimous decision. It was a pretty shocking outcome given Harrison had already beaten Pacheco twice in the past. Going into the event, Harrison winning a third million dollar tournament was all but guaranteed.
Fury vs Chisora live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout this weekend, despite having already defeated his fellow Briton twice.The heavyweights go head to head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as Fury puts the WBC title on the line against his old foe.Fury, 34, outpointed Chisora, 38, in 2011 before beating the veteran via TKO in 2014. Now, Fury enters this contest on the back of an April knockout of Dillian Whyte, while Chisora’s last outing was a split-decision win against Kubrat Pulev in July.The expectation here is that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will get past Chisora (33-12,...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Chisora 3 live on ESPN+ & BT Sport this Saturday
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England live on ESPN+ and BT Sport in UK. In the eyes of many fans, this fight is an abomination,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
MMAmania.com
A.J. Dobson shows off nasty abscess caused by leg kicks in UFC 280 defeat
If you need another reminder that mixed martial arts is a brutal sport, take a look at the injury A.J. Dobson suffered in his loss to Armen Petrosyan at UFC 280. Dobson was defeated by Petrosyan via unanimous decision, and one of the weapons the Armenian kickboxer used to great effect was leg kicks. Throughout the fight, Petrosyan hammered Dobson’s shin, splitting it apart. Dobson’s output slowed down to the point where he lost on the judges scorecards, and the damage to his leg also led to some serious complications following the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney tells Teofimo Lopez Sr he wants to set up Devin vs. Teo fight
By Dan Ambrose: Devin Haney’s father/trainer, Bill Haney, posted a video clip on social media, leaving a voicemail message to Teofimo Lopez Sr, saying he wants to set up a Devin-Teofimo Jr fight, provided that both fighters win their next matches. Bill said if Teofimo Sr doesn’t contact him...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol says Canelo filled with excuses about loss
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol sees through the excuses that Canelo Alvarez is trying to hide behind after his loss to him last May. To whittle down the excuses from Canelo, Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) says he’s still willing to fight him at 168 to help him with the weight.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis wants Devin Haney after Hector & Ryan Garcia
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to face undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney after he faces Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th and Ryan Garcia on April 15th next year. Haney and Tank Davis sparred in the past, and it’s unclear...
worldboxingnews.net
Jermaine Franklin robbed as Dillian Whyte gets hometown decision
Dillian Whyte looked out of sorts and nowhere near world level as the Briton labored against undefeated American Jermaine Franklin. Whyte got buzzed on more than one occasion as Franklin, a +400 underdog prior to the fight, enjoyed constant successes. Dillian Whyte lost the fight. Despite seemingly being down on...
