ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Beijing on Edge as City Adds New Quarantine Centers

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of some parts of China’s capital were emptying supermarket shelves and overwhelming delivery apps Friday as the city government ordered faster construction of COVID-19 quarantine centers and field hospitals. Uncertainty and scattered, unconfirmed reports of lockdowns in at least some Beijing districts have fueled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy