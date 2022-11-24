Read full article on original website
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
How to enable dark mode for all websites in Google Chrome
Google Chrome has a built-in dark mode, but it only works with websites that have a dedicated dark mode toggle. But there's an easy fix to render all websites in dark mode, and it works on Android as well as Windows.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Game Bar on Windows
Because XBOX and Windows are owned by the same company, Microsoft, some XBOX features have been incorporated into Windows. One such feature is the XBOX Game Bar. Game Bar allows you to take a screenshot, manage computer audio, or record your screen in an instant using a keyboard shortcut. Although...
Web Scraping For Fun: With 'requests-html'
The primary responsibility of a data professional (Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Analyst etc.) is to locate, clean, examine, and extract valuable information from data for business purposes. Especially when it comes to gathering data for a project, this can be complicated. Despite the massive amount of data available, it...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Adobe Flash Player is No Longer Supported” Error
If you’ve recently tried to access Adobe flash content, you have surely gotten the “Adobe flash player is no longer supported” error. It is because Adobe flash was deprecated in 2017 and officially shut down in 2020. However, there is a simple workaround to fixing this issue....
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
5 tasks you can easily automate using MacOS’ Shortcuts app
A few clicks will results in way fewer clicks. Karolina Grabowska / PexelsHave your Mac do the heavy lifting for you.
makeuseof.com
bat: A Modern Alternative to the Classic Linux cat Command
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The cat utility predates Linux, but you might wonder if there's something better than this standard utility. If you want to examine files in Linux, there's a newer utility named bat that you might be interested in.
How to Scrape Google News Results with Node JS
This post will teach us to scrape Google News results with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio. Scraping the tags from the HTML files is not only a difficult thing to do but also a time-consuming process. It is better to use the CSS Selectors Gadget for selecting the perfect tags to make your web scraping journey easier.
technewstoday.com
Windows Mail App Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
If you are a Windows user, there’s a good chance that you use its built-in app Windows Mail to manage your email messages. Along with sending or receiving messages, the app even lets you add several other email services like Gmail, Outlook, Office 365, etc. While the app is...
How to do API Caching with Dio and Hive in Flutter
Caching basically is the process of storing the response from a request on-device storage to avoid frequent network requests to the API or any other resource on the internet. You might already use CachedNetworkImage in Flutter to avoid multiple network requests for loading images in your flutter app. This helps users by saving the mobile data and also reduces the requests made to your server for the same resource which was loaded before.
All of Android 13's themed icons we found and how to activate them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google introduced themed icons with Android 12, along with its new Material You design language. The feature does what you would expect. It matches the app icons on your homescreen with the colors from your wallpaper, giving your favorite Android phone an even better look. This gives you a uniform, less busy look for your launcher.
The Windows Club
How to fix RAW partition in Windows 11/10
On your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, if you open the Disk Management tool and you see that a drive is listed as RAW partition, that is because the volume is damaged and has lost its file system type. This post offers suggestions that will help you resolve the issue on your PC.
Value-Added Link Building Services That Will be Impactful in 2023
I hope you all are doing well and gaining as much knowledge from Hackernoon's writings as I am. In this article, we will discuss "The value-added and Impactful Link building Services to follow in 2023," a topic crucial for those working in marketing and search engine optimization. First and foremost,...
Autocomplete Search Component With React and TypeScript
Nowadays, one of the most widely used components of a website is the search engines with autocomplete or suggestions. It is usually the first component with which the user interacts since it is more practical to perform a search and go directly to what we need. These components are essential in sites such as e-commerce for a good user experience.
technewstoday.com
What is Alt Control Delete on a Macbook
If you’ve recently switched to Mac from Windows, or you just need to know Mac equivalent Windows shortcuts, you have surely noticed many differences between the two operating systems. However, Windows and Mac do share some of the basic shortcuts. One of the most handy shortcuts in Windows is...
Engadget
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
How to Build a Blockchain Voting System with React, Solidity, and CometChat
Here’s what you will be building: see the demo on the Goerli test network and git repo here. Now, it's time for you to learn how to build a decentralized voting system. In this tutorial, you will learn how to make a blockchain voting application featuring the use of solidity’s Smart Contracts, React frontend designed with Tailwind CSS, and CometChat SDK.
Students and teachers save a massive 71% on Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps in this Cyber Monday Deal
The price of Creative Cloud All Apps has been slashed this Cyber Monday from $54.99 per month to just $15.99 per month for one year.
