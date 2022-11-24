ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class

Six new members were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet hosted this year at the East Lincoln Recreation Center in Denver. Among those inducted were Adrian Brewer, Jr., Mike Devine, Allen Hoyle, Ray Littlejohn, Jr., Tom Sain and Helen Morrison Wright. Brewer was...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
footballscoop.com

Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte. Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

Matt Rhule accepts deal to become Nebraska football coach

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has accepted a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. Nebraska announced Rhule as its new coach on Saturday morning. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days...
LINCOLN, NE
WCNC

Matt Rhule named Nebraska Football head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been named Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach, the team announced on Saturday. Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach following Rhule's firing.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX8 News

Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of Jason Myers. A few of the WBTV employee's former colleagues shared their memories of the man. Myers and pilot Chip Tayang died this past week in a helicopter crash. Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist. Hundreds of people came...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
CHARLOTTE, NC
multihousingnews.com

Embrey Acquires Land for Charlotte Project

The 343-unit development is slated for a 2025 completion. Embrey Partners continues its expansion in North Carolina with the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C. The project marks the company’s second development in the market. Set to rise in Charlotte’s University City submarket, Finley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC

