Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Erases 17-Point Deficit, Wins Phil Knight Invitational Title
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
chapelboro.com
No. 18 Alabama Outlasts UNC Men’s Basketball in Four-Overtime Marathon
In a game that truly defies explanation, No. 18 Alabama outlasted No. 1 UNC in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon, winning 103-101 in four overtimes. It’s the longest game for the UNC men’s basketball program since 1976. The loss in Carolina’s second straight...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
Six new members were inducted into the Lincoln County Sports Hall of Fame at the annual banquet hosted this year at the East Lincoln Recreation Center in Denver. Among those inducted were Adrian Brewer, Jr., Mike Devine, Allen Hoyle, Ray Littlejohn, Jr., Tom Sain and Helen Morrison Wright. Brewer was...
Coach: ‘You’re not going to miss’ with new Vols D-line commit Hobbs
Darius Robinson, the football coach at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C., explains what Tennessee is getting in four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs.
WRAL
Jay M. Robinson 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs announces college commitment
Jay M. Robinson senior defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, chooses his college. His top six schools are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Tennessee.
footballscoop.com
Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte. Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
WRAL
Darius Robinson: Daevin Hobbs is a testament to hard work paying off
Jay M. Robinson football coach Darius Robinson said Daevin Hobbs' commitment to Tennessee shows what hard work can do. Hobbs' recruitment got started late, but he had numerous options to choose from at the end.
Matt Rhule accepts deal to become Nebraska football coach
LINCOLN, Nebraska - Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule has accepted a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ new football coach. Nebraska announced Rhule as its new coach on Saturday morning. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days...
Matt Rhule named Nebraska Football head coach
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been named Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach, the team announced on Saturday. Rhule was fired back in October by the Carolina Panthers following a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach following Rhule's firing.
Nebraska hires ex-Panthers head coach Matt Rhule
QUEEN CITY NEWS – The Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired fired Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, the university announced Saturday. Rhule fired as Panthers head coach after 3 unsuccessful seasons “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska,” the athletic director said. “Coach Rhule has created a winning […]
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
qcnews.com
Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist
Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the life of Jason Myers. A few of the WBTV employee's former colleagues shared their memories of the man. Myers and pilot Chip Tayang died this past week in a helicopter crash. Hundreds attend visitation for late WBTV meteorologist. Hundreds of people came...
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
country1037fm.com
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte
I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message
Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
publicradioeast.org
Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
WBTV
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
multihousingnews.com
Embrey Acquires Land for Charlotte Project
The 343-unit development is slated for a 2025 completion. Embrey Partners continues its expansion in North Carolina with the land purchase for Finley, a 343-unit multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C. The project marks the company’s second development in the market. Set to rise in Charlotte’s University City submarket, Finley...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
Comments / 0