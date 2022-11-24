ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones questioned over 1957 photo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faced questions over a 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside a high school. Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students appearing to block a group of Black students into...
The Cowboys are doing something that no other NFL team is

When Ezekiel Elliott rushed for the Dallas Cowboys‘ first touchdown of the game to take a second-quarter lead versus the New York Giants on Thursday, I wholeheartedly hoped he would jump into that red kettle to throw us all back to 2016. That iconic celebration really summed up the...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
On the Clock: Pittsburgh Steelers on sale

A singular, transcendent talent can change the fortunes of a football team instantly. Each year, NFL teams approach the draft with this knowledge, hoping that luck will be on their side and that their extensive scouting and analysis will pay off. In On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the...
Which middling NFL teams are going to get hot and reach the playoffs?

Week 12 of the NFL season got off to a fulfilling start with three games completed on Thanksgiving. A quick look at the standings shows the "Easts," NFC and AFC, as the only divisions with all four teams sporting winning records, while the NFC South is led by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 5-5.
Cowboys’ star moved up exclusive list during season-best performance

After blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Green Bay Packers nearly two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys have won back-to-back games. A huge reason has been the running game and the contributions of Ezekiel Elliott. On Thursday against the New York Giants, Elliott ran for a...
Hall of Famer Says OBJ to Dallas Cowboys is the Obvious Choice

The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) beat the New York Giants (7-4) in what some called the Odell Beckham Bowl as well as the Battle for Beckham. With Odell Beckham Jr reportedly narrowing his decision down to his former team and America’s Team, with the Buffalo Bills still in play. The...
