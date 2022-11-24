Thanksgiving weekend in the NFL saw the team with the league’s best record get back on track after two shaky showings. The Philadelphia Eagles fended off the Green Bay Packers behind an offensive line that pressed Green Bay’s defensive front back to the tune of 363 rushing yards. But Week 12 wasn’t so kind on the ground to another NFC power, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were again outrushed and upset by the Cleveland Browns, leaving their hold on the NFC South lead tenuous.

16 HOURS AGO