FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
kezi.com
Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore.—Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium. The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
GoDucks.com
Late Surge Sparks Bounceback Win
PORTLAND — Despite some tense moments in the second half, the Oregon women's basketball never trailed Sunday and bounced back from its first loss with an 86-78 win over Michigan State to close out the Phil Knight Invitational at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Four Ducks scored in double figures, led...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Dig Deep To Beat Villanova
PORTLAND — With just six healthy scholarship players available, the Oregon men's basketball team showed tremendous heart Sunday in beating Villanova, 74-67, to close out the Phil Knight Invitational at Chiles Center. The Ducks trailed for only 38 seconds, but among those brief moments was a 67-64 deficit with...
GoDucks.com
Lead Dissolves In Loss To OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A three-touchdown lead late in the third quarter with a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game beginning to appear over the horizon instead ended in defeat Saturday for the Oregon football team. After trailing early to the Beavers, the Ducks used one of their patented surges...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Earn No. 10 National Seed, Will Host NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team, the No. 10 national seed, will start its NCAA Tournament run Friday night against Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. inside Matthew Knight Arena. The Ducks were chosen as one of 16 hosts when the 64-team bracket was revealed Sunday on the NCAA Selection Show.
KDRV
Beavers-Ducks football rivalry game televised on NewsWatch 12 today
MEDFORD, Ore. -- When Oregon's two ranked NCAA football teams play today, their game is available to watch on NewsWatch 12. When the #22-ranked Oregon State University Beavers host in-state rival #9-ranked University of Oregon Ducks today, the PAC -12 game will air on ABC and its local affiliate, KDRV, starting 12:30pm.
GoDucks.com
No. 18 Oregon, Michigan State Meet Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 18 Oregon and Michigan State will meet Sunday in the third-place game at the Phil Knight Invitational, with tip-off set for 10 a.m. PT on ESPN2 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Ducks (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in the semifinal round...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Run Out of Gas Against No. 12 Michigan State
PORTLAND — Senior Will Richardson net a season-high 28 points, but the Ducks ran out of bodies down the stretch, falling 74-70 to Michigan State on Friday night. Oregon started out strong and was in control for much of the first half. Kel'el Ware got his first career start and hit consecutive three pointers to give Oregon its first lead of the game, a 10-7 advantage. The Ducks continued to play hard on defense, creating a 20-12 advantage for Oregon, their largest lead of the half.
Corvallis power restored; game not affected
A substation problem in Corvallis left about 6500 without power beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Pacific Power said -- including Reser Stadium, which was set to host the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Nov. 26)
Teal Cooperative Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 28; closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, 328 SW Second St., Corvallis. The gallery is a place to shop for handcrafted, unique, made-in-Oregon gifts. Each November, a team of artists transforms an empty storefront into a world of color, light and beauty, open for business. A portion of the gallery’s sales will be donated to the Adams Elementary School art program. Information: www.tealartistcoop.com.
Oakland claims 2A Oregon football title with win over Weston-McEwen/Griswold
By René Ferrán Before the Oakland football team took the field for practice Monday, coach Ben Lane planned a special screening for the players. The Oakers had to watch film of their Week 2 loss at Weston-McEwen — a 24-16 defeat that was their only loss heading into Saturday’s rematch in ...
Lebanon-Express
This Corvallis tree farmer does it differently
In the hills above Corvallis, ringed by the disparate trails and nonprofit conservation efforts and public-private recreation interests, is a tree farm. Ed Easterling, the owner and manager at some 1,600 acres of pasture and woodlands collectively known as the Crestmont properties, is pretty clear that means some of the land is managed under a plan that calls for cutting trees down.
kptv.com
Chilly week ahead, but tough to get real snow to lowest elevations this week
Thanksgiving weekend is wrapping up and now it’s on to the last few days of November and then December. Right on cue, a colder airmass is arriving today with cold showers. I’ve seen a mix of hail/rain at home. Snow hasn’t been too heavy in the Cascades so...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Eugene, OR
The city of Eugene is much more than just your typical college town. It is a vibrant and diverse city nestled along the southern portion of Willamette Valley in Lane County, Oregon. Also called Track Town USA because of the many outstanding Olympic runners it has produced, Eugene was once...
Emerald Media
Proctor: Phil Knight’s donations to the GOP should be condemned
---------- “I’m an anti-Tina person.”. This ignorant and smug statement, fitting of a spoiled billionaire, was that of Nike founder Phil Knight. This Oregonian Elon, who specializes in mass-producing ugly cheapo sportswear clothing, donated a total of $1.5 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Knight also donated...
Lebanon-Express
Wintry weather could hit mid-valley
The Tuesday morning commute could include wintry weather in the mid-Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service is predicting a slim possibility of snow early Tuesday morning for the Corvallis and Albany areas. But even if that doesn’t occur, a 40% chance of precipitation is forecast and overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to 29 degrees, so roads could be slippery.
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
hh-today.com
A plan to keep Waverly Lake clear
Albany’s Waverly Lake may stay clear of algae next summer if the city council grants a request from the city parks department for funds to bring that about. This summer and fall, a growing mat of algae or some kind of weed covered the lake between Salem Avenue and Pacific Boulevard. It looked bad and hampered use of the paddle boats available for rent.
kqennewsradio.com
LEAF PICKUP CONTINUES IN THE CITY OF ROSEBURG
The free leaf collection service for homeowners continues through Friday January 6th in the City of Roseburg. Public Works crews follow a systematic route moving in a clockwise direction. Each cycle through Roseburg’s neighborhoods takes about a month. Residents can see pickup route updates on the Public Works Department leaf collection webpage: https://www.cityofroseburg.org/departments/public-works/leaf-program.
kptv.com
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man joined with a Salem business to create a special trailer designed to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and out of tents. The mobile trailer features eight small sleeping pods, four on the bottom row and four more on top, that...
