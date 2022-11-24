(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO