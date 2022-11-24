Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
rinewstoday.com
Promises made – and broken. Homeless get a waiting list as state unprepared for crisis.
5 days ago, the day before Thanksgiving, few of us were working, even fewer after noon on the day to plan for Thanksgiving – to cook our recipes, set our tables and plan what we would wear, and that we had enough chairs for all the visitors, adult and child.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island accuse two of drug distribution/manufacturing near school
Police allege that a man and a woman from Rhode Island were distributing/manufacturing drugs near a school. According to police, 0n November 17th, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit along with Pawtucket Police K-9 Argo, executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street in the city of Pawtucket.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
ABC6.com
Cranston City Council to vote on homeless pallet housing proposal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cranston City Council will meet Monday to vote on the resolution opposing 500 pallet housing units being brought to the city. The proposal, made by Gov. Dan McKee a few months ago, suggested the city-owned site of the Pastore Complex to be a possibility for the units.
fallriverreporter.com
Police with help from K9, arrest two, seize $50,000 in cocaine, $10,000 in cash
With the help of a K9, police say that they arrested two while seizing a large quantity of drugs and cash. According to police, on November 17, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with members of the Newport Police Department’s Investigative Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant on Palm Street in the city of Pawtucket.
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
newbedfordguide.com
Donated car gives New Bedford woman a way forward
“Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a New Bedford woman, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her to move forward in life. Melissa Costa was awarded a 1997 Toyota...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
How to Change Your Address in Massachusetts
When you are moving there is a mountain of things you need to do from hiring movers, to packing your house, to notifying everyone of your move. One of the most vital things of course is changing your Massachusetts address. Whether you are moving out of state or just down the street it is one of the essential tasks you need to complete.
Brockton man arrested in Dorchester on firearm, drug charges
BOSTON — A Brockton man is facing firearm and drug charges after officers arrested him Saturday night, police said. Titus Dirienzo, 33, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
ABC6.com
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail
A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
Eight hospitalized in New Bedford multi-vehicle crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A four vehicle crash sent eight people to the hospital, Friday night. The crash took place shortly after 7 p.m., on Route 195 westbound in New Bedford. Officials closed all lanes of the highway as a safety precaution due to “low-light conditions,” according to the Massachusetts State Police.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December
Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
mybackyardnews.com
GREATER ATTLEBORO AREA “CHRISTMAS IS FOR KIDS”
ATTLEBORO, MA. – November 21, 2022 – The Greater Attleboro Area Council for Children is pleased to announce that donor phone lines for Christmas Is for Kids opened yesterday. This week, the phone lines are open November 21 and 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
GoLocalProv
Gun Task Force Seizes Handgun and Makes Arrest in Providence
The Providence Police Gun Task Force made a firearms arrest in the city during the holiday week. Shortly before 5 PM on Wednesday, police said that they were patrolling the area off of Broad Street on Lockwood Avenue. Officers said that they observed an individual in a vehicle with Florida...
