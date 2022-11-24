The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Nov. 14, 6:35 p.m.: A resident parked her car at Repton Place on Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. and when she returned the next morning at 7:45 a.m. she smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside. She does not smoke and didn’t know anyone who would in her car. She didn’t notice anything missing at first, but later in the day she couldn’t locate her purse, which had been in the car. The purse contained $650 in cash, a medical insurance card, and two credit cards. She believes it occurred overnight, and there were no signs of forced entry.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO