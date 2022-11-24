Cardi B reveals she’s been feeling bouts of unhappiness since Takeoff’s untimely death. During a conversation with The Neighborhood Talk on Sunday (Nov. 27) Cardi B, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, expressed how she’s been feeling since the Migos rapper passed away. Cephus, 30, revealed it’s been difficult trying to make Offset smile, and the situation has made her “hopeless.” She shared that she and her husband have attempted to resume their lives “normally” but have struggled to manage their grief. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff's DeathCardi B Faces Potential Lawsuit...

