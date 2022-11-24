Read full article on original website
Related
This Woman's Boss Said She Had To Either Work Last Minute Or Be Fired, So She Quit, And People Are Cheering Her On
"I'm already approved to take off that weekend..."
Cardi B Admits Feeling “Hopeless” After Takeoff’s Death
Cardi B reveals she’s been feeling bouts of unhappiness since Takeoff’s untimely death. During a conversation with The Neighborhood Talk on Sunday (Nov. 27) Cardi B, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, expressed how she’s been feeling since the Migos rapper passed away. Cephus, 30, revealed it’s been difficult trying to make Offset smile, and the situation has made her “hopeless.” She shared that she and her husband have attempted to resume their lives “normally” but have struggled to manage their grief. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Comic Nicole Arbour Debate Offset Lyrics In The Wake Of Takeoff's DeathCardi B Faces Potential Lawsuit...
"He Helped Me Through My Colonoscopy": Women Are Sharing How They Realized Their Partners Actually Loved Them, And It's Heart-Warming
"I wanted to buy my nephew a Nintendo Switch in a certain color for Christmas. It was sold out online and in stores near us. While I was sleeping, he drove to a Target an hour away and waited an hour before the store even opened to get it. He surprised me in the morning with it."
Comments / 0