Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Plans continue for construction of a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office
GOSHEN – Construction should begin in the spring on a new Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. The current facilities are operating in mobile units on the grounds of the county’s emergency services center. The new permanent offices will also be built at the same site in the Town of Goshen.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
News 12
Officials: Fire causes extensive damage inside Greenwood Trailer Park mobile home
A Thanksgiving Day fire tore through an Orange County mobile home, fire officials say. The fire started inside the mobile home in Greenwood Trailer Park Thursday around 1 p.m. No injuries were reported and the fire was taken out in 20 minutes. Parts of the home suffered extensive damage.
rocklanddaily.com
BD"E: Hit-and-Run on Carlton Road Results in Tragedy
After a lengthy search for a woman reported missing Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Miriam Sussman, a"h, 52, was tragically found by a Rockland Chaverim volunteer early Monday morning thirty feet from the side of Carlton Road in Monsey. Mrs. Sussman was last seen at a pidyon haben and left around 4:45...
rcbizjournal.com
8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million
Former Garden Center Acreage In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million. The properties at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road, the former home of Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, has sold to 757 Acquisitions LLC of Montvale, NJ. The two parcels comprising 8.88 acres sold for $3.5 million (about $400,000 per acre). The former garden center building remains. The rest of the property is undeveloped land.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Plane that took off from Westchester County crashes into power lines in Maryland, FAA reports
Emergency crews are trying to figure out how to safely rescue two people trapped on a plane that crashed into a high-tension power transmission line in Maryland.
Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say
A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Car snaps utility pole in crash on Hylan Boulevard; one person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on a winding section of Hylan Boulevard in Oakwood on Friday afternoon. EMS responded to call of a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 3078 Hylan Blvd. at approximately 12:26 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn
A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Winning $38K NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Wappingers Falls
A winning New York Lottery Take 5 ticket was sold at a business in the Hudson Valley. The ticket, worth $38,120.50, was purchased in Dutchess County at Wappinger Mobil located on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls on Friday, Nov. 25. The winning numbers in the drawing were 5-14-33-34-37. to follow...
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Pole, Trees On Wantagh Parkway In Hempstead
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Long Island overnight. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway near Exit 4 in the town of Hempstead. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by Gaetano Decrescenzo, age 68, of New Hyde...
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
Comments / 2