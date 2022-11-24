ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

101.5 WPDH

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

BD"E: Hit-and-Run on Carlton Road Results in Tragedy

After a lengthy search for a woman reported missing Sunday afternoon, Mrs. Miriam Sussman, a"h, 52, was tragically found by a Rockland Chaverim volunteer early Monday morning thirty feet from the side of Carlton Road in Monsey. Mrs. Sussman was last seen at a pidyon haben and left around 4:45...
MONSEY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

8.8 Acres In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million; Tappan Plaza Developer Sells Off Another Parcel; Nyack Multi-Families Trade For $7.55 Million

Former Garden Center Acreage In Chestnut Ridge Sells For $3.5 Million. The properties at 755 and 759 Chestnut Ridge Road, the former home of Sgobbo’s Rockland Gardens, has sold to 757 Acquisitions LLC of Montvale, NJ. The two parcels comprising 8.88 acres sold for $3.5 million (about $400,000 per acre). The former garden center building remains. The rest of the property is undeveloped land.
CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
NJ.com

Driver killed crossing Garden State Parkway following accident, police say

A motorist was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning after he exited his vehicle following a crash, NJ State Police said. Mark Terpak, 60, of Little Falls, was driving south near milepost 144 in Irvington in a Chevrolet Corvette around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Terpak was involved in a single-car crash that disabled the Corvette and brought it to a stop in the middle lane, state police said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Sedans Collide Head-On In Fair Lawn

A driver from River Vale was drunk on Thanksgiving when his car crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ

