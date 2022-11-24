ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkstown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklanddaily.com

New York Legislation Passed to Protect Patients with Medical Debt

Legislation was passed last week to protect patients facing steep medical bills that can lead to wage garnishment or liens against their property. The new legislation prohibits healthcare providers from placing home liens on an individual's primary residence or garnishing wages to collect on medical debt. While this problem is...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy