The Lima News

Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home

LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world. The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees. Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art...
TOLEDO, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays

Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win

Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

How to help local families in need this holiday season

Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community. Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio

With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Vehicle knocks down traffic light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Library to host Open Mic Poetry Night

Poets: the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems! Join WCDPL for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their poems about...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Tracy Stengel

Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings

Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
TECUMSEH, MI

