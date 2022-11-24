Read full article on original website
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month | BG family tells their story so others know the signs
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Bovia family from Bowling Green is to hockey what turkey is to Thanksgiving; you can't have one without the other. On a Friday night during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the entire Bovia family was downtown at the Huntington Center for the Toledo Walleye's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
bgindependentmedia.org
Big Fix: Low-cost dog spay/neuter program returns for seventh year in Wood County
The Big Fix low cost spay/neuter program is back. Starting Dec 1, Wood County licensed dog owners can have their dog spayed or neutered at a significantly reduced rate. Since the program started in 2017, there have been more than 1,000 spays/neuters performed in Wood County. “This program is a...
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
huroninsider.com
Sam’s Club employee accused of helping father steal hot tubs, karaoke machine
SANDUSKY – A Sam’s Club employee and her father were both arrested and charged with felonies after they allegedly stole several items, including a karaoke machine and two hot tubs, from the store. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on November 18, police responded...
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
13abc.com
Local church hosts hundreds of nativity scenes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church is hosting over 300 nativity scenes from around the world. The scenes are staged among themed tablespaces and decorated trees. Hot chocolate, wine bars and snacks are served at the festival, along with various kids activities like ornament making, an art...
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG resident shocked over anti-renter sentiment expressed during zoning discussions
I have been dismayed by the public comments regarding Bowling Green’s zoning code update. The way folks have spoken about renters has been shocking. I have been very surprised to hear multiple people insist there are certain people who should be kept out of their neighborhoods. Bowling Green has...
hometownstations.com
1st ever Lights on Lima brings the downtown tree to life for the holidays
Lima, OH (WLIO) - With a little Christmas magic, a true sign of the holidays is burning bright in Downtown Lima. Downtown Lima Inc. and Woof Boom Radio Stations held the first ever "Lights on Lima". Before the tree was lit, there was a festival-like atmosphere on the Town Square with face painting and activities for the kids. Plus, free popcorn, hot chocolate, and cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Santa was around passing out candy canes to people that came down and Mayor Sharettta Smith read a proclamation declaring the day “Light on Lima” day, and the opening of the holiday season in the city.
13abc.com
Whitmer and DeWine bet over game win
Mostly sunny for The Game... and not nearly as calm or dry for your Sunday. Dan Smith explains. Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community.
13abc.com
How to help local families in need this holiday season
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo. Businesses around Toledo say its important to shop local to keep money flowing throughout the community. Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the...
wdet.org
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
toledo.com
Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio
With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
13abc.com
Vehicle knocks down traffic light
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
bgindependentmedia.org
Library to host Open Mic Poetry Night
Poets: the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems! Join WCDPL for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their poems about...
WTOL-TV
Water main break flood parts of north Toledo, boil advisory in effect
TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of a north Toledo neighborhood is flooded Monday morning due to a large water main break. High water from the break is in the area of Galena Street and Chase Street. Galena Street between Summit and Champlain streets is closed while crews work. City...
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
