Harlingen, TX

KRGV

Pancho Claus kicks off toy drive in the Valley

The Houston area's Pancho Claus made a stop in the Valley Sunday. He was at Cine El Rey in McAllen to wrap toy collection boxes. It's the kickoff to his toy collection drive. The boxes will be placed at participating businesses throughout the Valley. People can donate a toy to...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday

Black Friday may be over, but holiday deals are far from over. Shoppers are being encouraged to participate in Small Business Saturday and shop at local stores. Raquel Ponce, owner of the online athletic clothing store Miami Fitwear, said it’s all part of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.
PHARR, TX
cw39.com

Pharr PD makes arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Valley veteran receives free home repairs

Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Stores open at La Plaza Mall with Black Friday deals

Many people wait hours in lines for Black Friday. The doors at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen were set to open at 6 a.m., but people went inside around 5 a.m. For many, the goal is to get early Christmas presents. Right now, the popular item seems to be...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Black Friday impact on small Valley businesses

This holiday weekend brought big sales numbers to large companies and retailers. For small businesses, it is no secret that they can't afford to bring down their prices in the way that large retailers do, but somehow, some Valley shops are making things work. "The large businesses are overpowering everyone...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation

Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department. Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Ebony Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria. The home was...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

19-Year-Olds Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run

Two 19-year-olds have been charged in the hit and run death of a man in Pharr Thanksgiving night. Manuel Canchola of San Juan was arraigned Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Natalie Carreon was arraigned on a charge of failing to report the deadly accident. Pharr police were...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Remains Uknown

Fire investigators have yet to pinpoint what sparked a deadly mobile home fire in McAllen last week. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez was found dead inside the trailer at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir. Firefighters arrived at about 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday to find flames engulfing the back of...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Victim in fatal McAllen mobile home fire identified

Authorities identified the 58-year-old man who died following a Tuesday mobile home fire in McAllen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire. McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze at the mobile home off of McColl Road near Business 83, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels

A second individual was charged in connection with the December 2021 theft of nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials. Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money, properties or records, federal court records show. Gonzalez went before a magistrate...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations

A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say

Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release. Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday. Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide

A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
WESLACO, TX

