USPS Operation Santa: Make holiday magic for children writing to North Pole
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up and adopt letters to Santa. Those interested in making a believer’s day can go to USPS Operation Santa, create an account and have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and […]
KRGV
Pancho Claus kicks off toy drive in the Valley
The Houston area's Pancho Claus made a stop in the Valley Sunday. He was at Cine El Rey in McAllen to wrap toy collection boxes. It's the kickoff to his toy collection drive. The boxes will be placed at participating businesses throughout the Valley. People can donate a toy to...
riograndeguardian.com
Navarro: Yes, Mayor Villalobos, please pull in more funding for Hidalgo County Loop project
MCALLEN, Texas – The chief construction engineer for the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority has welcomed McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ efforts to pull in more federal dollars for the Hidalgo County Loop. Ramon Navarro spoke about the various segments of the project at a recent McAllen Economic Development...
KRGV
Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday
Black Friday may be over, but holiday deals are far from over. Shoppers are being encouraged to participate in Small Business Saturday and shop at local stores. Raquel Ponce, owner of the online athletic clothing store Miami Fitwear, said it’s all part of the busiest shopping weekend of the year.
cw39.com
Pharr PD makes arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.
Port Isabel Lighthouse to shine beacon for first time in 117 years
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first official lighting of the Port Isabel Lighthouse in 117 years will take place on Dec. 9. Funded and coordinated by The Texas Historical Commission, the reproduction of a 3rd Order Fresnel Lens will be fitted into the lantern room at the top of the lighthouse, said the […]
KRGV
Valley veteran receives free home repairs
Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
KRGV
Stores open at La Plaza Mall with Black Friday deals
Many people wait hours in lines for Black Friday. The doors at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen were set to open at 6 a.m., but people went inside around 5 a.m. For many, the goal is to get early Christmas presents. Right now, the popular item seems to be...
KRGV
Black Friday impact on small Valley businesses
This holiday weekend brought big sales numbers to large companies and retailers. For small businesses, it is no secret that they can't afford to bring down their prices in the way that large retailers do, but somehow, some Valley shops are making things work. "The large businesses are overpowering everyone...
KRGV
McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation
Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department. Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Ebony Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria. The home was...
Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
kurv.com
19-Year-Olds Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run
Two 19-year-olds have been charged in the hit and run death of a man in Pharr Thanksgiving night. Manuel Canchola of San Juan was arraigned Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Natalie Carreon was arraigned on a charge of failing to report the deadly accident. Pharr police were...
kurv.com
Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Remains Uknown
Fire investigators have yet to pinpoint what sparked a deadly mobile home fire in McAllen last week. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez was found dead inside the trailer at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir. Firefighters arrived at about 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday to find flames engulfing the back of...
Driver died after he lost control and struck utility pole in Weslaco, PD says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver died after he crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning in Weslaco, Weslaco Police Department said. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Hector Rodriguez, who police suspect had lost control of the 2008 black Ford F-250 he was driving before he crashed into a utility pole, according to […]
KRGV
Victim in fatal McAllen mobile home fire identified
Authorities identified the 58-year-old man who died following a Tuesday mobile home fire in McAllen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway after man killed in McAllen mobile home fire. McAllen firefighters responded to the blaze at the mobile home off of McColl Road near Business 83, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief...
BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
KRGV
Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels
A second individual was charged in connection with the December 2021 theft of nearly $1 million worth of border wall materials. Jose Emmanuel “Manny” Gonzalez was arrested last week and charged with theft of public money, properties or records, federal court records show. Gonzalez went before a magistrate...
kurv.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Weslaco Business Accuses Owners Of Payroll Violations
A business in Weslaco is being accused of exploiting a former employee by refusing to pay him properly and failing to maintain proper records. Javier Segovia Meniola claims he worked for the company owned by Kenneth and Keven Hartley for 12 years. He performed tasks related to their produce and farming business, living in a home on their ranch. But he claims the Hartleys paid him less than the minimum wage and did not pay him overtime, despite being on call 24 hours a day. He was fired from the job earlier this year.
KRGV
Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say
Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release. Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday. Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that...
KRGV
Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide
A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
