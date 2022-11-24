Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lamar Jackson crushes one fan for suggesting the team should not pay him, but did he go too far?
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars today and it pissed off quite a bit of Ravens fans. There was one fan who went on an epic rant punching a pumpkin, to which Lamar Jackson responded the same. Lamar Jackson also told reporters they should have won the game,...
Extent of Von Miller’s knee injury revealed
Buffalo Bills star Von Miller suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it sounds like he may have avoided the worst-case scenario. Miller was carted off late in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. A Lions player got pushed into Miller, which caused his right leg to bend awkwardly. Doctors who reviewed the video immediately speculated that Miller tore his ACL, but fortunately that was not the case.
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Seahawks
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bills’ plan for Von Miller after devastating knee injury
The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.
NFL Odds: Saints vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 11/27/2022
An NFC showdown is on tap for this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to the Golden Gate City to do battle with the San Francisco 49ers. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Saints-49ers prediction and pick will be revealed. Snapping a two-game...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
atozsports.com
One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update
Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
Bill Belichick’s Cold Adam Thielen Brush-Off Going Viral
This isn’t the first contentious-looking moment the two have shared.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers details rib injury, expects to play next week if tests check out
After sustaining a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play next week if further testing comes back positive.
NBC Sports
Why Papa is concerned about 49ers' game against Saints
The 49ers are flying high coming off a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. But the combination of an international game on "Monday Night Football" heading into Thanksgiving Week means the 49ers haven't had as much time to prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
lastwordonsports.com
Odell Beckham Jr Update: Five Teams Emerge As Frontrunners
The latest league update involving superstar wide receiver and reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr suggests that the reigning Super Bowl MVP has narrowed his next NFL home down to five teams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham is set to visit with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys early in December and is still maintaining contact with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Deshaun Watson set for reinstatement Monday | Jacoby Brissett takes down Tom Brady and the Bucs, but can Watson lead them to playoffs?
Yesterday, Jacoby Brissett took down his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dog fight that went down to several seconds remaining in overtime. Nick Chubb ran in a touchdown and the Browns walked off as the winners against the Buccaneers. Things for the Browns could...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Oregon football player punches an Oregon State fan in the face after the game
Oregon football player DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan in the head when walking off the field. Here is a video from Chad Blue on Twitter. This is a horrible look for the Oregon star pass rusher who is an NFL Draft Prospect in the 2023 Draft.
NBC Sports
Young wants Jimmy G to stay with 49ers for 10 more years
The Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Rollercoaster Ride has taken a lot of twists and turns, and the journey is far from over. But once the 49ers' season is done, they will have to answer a lot of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Trey Lance, who is rehabbing serious ankle injury, entered...
atozsports.com
Bills: NFL insider confirms major detail regarding Von Miller injury
The good news is Buffalo Bills‘ pass rusher Von Miller didn’t suffer an ACL tear on Thanksgiving. The bad news is that he will require surgery. According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, the question lies in when he will actually undergo it. Now? Or until the season is done?
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is close to landing the Nebraska Head Coaching Job
Matt Rhule was a horrible NFL coach, but he was a great recruiter. Well, Nebraska is close to tying the know with the former Panthers head coach according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Rhule was fired by the Panthers less than two months ago after an abysmal coaching stint where...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami after going in and out of consciousness and refusing to leave
Odell Beckham Jr. is alredy being a problem. There has been rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. is planning visit to three teams in the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to Andy Slater the wide receiver is already causing issues off the field. He was reportedly...
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Shanahan loved Friday's practice; Omenihu impressing; Niners "not there yet"
The San Francisco 49ers are working off a short week, preparing for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team played on Monday night in Mexico City, not arriving back in the Bay Area until Tuesday, around 6 a.m. Players were given Tuesday off but returned to work on...
Comments / 0