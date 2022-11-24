Read full article on original website
Arch Manning finishes his high school career losing his final game | Threw 100-yard pick-six
Five-star Texas QB commit Arch Manning and New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman finished the regular season with Manning throwing for more than 2,000 yards, 32 TDs, and zero interceptions. The question was could he keep it up going into the playoffs? Last year, he was 7-16 for 44 yards and...
Lamar Jackson crushes one fan for suggesting the team should not pay him, but did he go too far?
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars today and it pissed off quite a bit of Ravens fans. There was one fan who went on an epic rant punching a pumpkin, to which Lamar Jackson responded the same. Lamar Jackson also told reporters they should have won the game,...
Arizona State and Arizona got chippy, Even their Mascots got into a fight in the middle of the game
Arizona State and Arizona hate one another, let’s face it! It was on full display yesterday during their Black Friday game, and tempers were flaring. Nick Borgia posted a video to Twitter showing the Mascots throwing punches at one another during the middle of the game, while Gio Sanders scored a touchdown.
Deebo Samuel Injury Update: Will Deebo play this week?
Deebo Samuel is fighting through a hamstring injury, but is he a safe bet to play this week? Find out below. Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury.
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12.
NC State head coach smashes UNC coaches and their school with a brutal quote before the game, then beat them
David Doeren is a passionate football coach and prior to the game against in-state rival North Carolina, the NC State head coach did not have nice things to say about his opponent. A matter of fact his quote was so savage, the ESPN reporter did not know if he wanted...
Terrell Owens was caught on camera punching a heckler outside of a CVS
Terrell Owens fought with a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the man allegedly harassed people in the store according to reports. According to TMZ Sports, obtained a video of the fight that was captured around 11:30 pm last night in Inglewood, California. Owens was insie the CVS...
Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Raiders running back is dealing with a calf strain
Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors is dealing with a calf strain that has become a major problem. The Raiders are playing horribly right now, they need to get it together soon, but may have to do it without Josh Jacobs.
Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Jalen St. John was arrested for theft
Jalen St. John is a big offensive lineman for Arkansas who is now in trouble with the law. According to reports, the offensive lineman is being accused of taking a woman’s phone without her permission and transferring 1,700 dollars from her online account. St. John was arrested Tuesday night...
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: TJ Griffin, ATH, West Liberty University
Position: Athlete (WR, RB, KR, PR) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a versatile player that can play multiple positions and be on special teams with the strengths of being agile, and having great football IQ, and strength. At what...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
Oregon football player punches an Oregon State fan in the face after the game
Oregon football player DJ Johnson was caught on video punching an Oregon State fan in the head when walking off the field. Here is a video from Chad Blue on Twitter. This is a horrible look for the Oregon star pass rusher who is an NFL Draft Prospect in the 2023 Draft.
Deshaun Watson set for reinstatement Monday | Jacoby Brissett takes down Tom Brady and the Bucs, but can Watson lead them to playoffs?
Yesterday, Jacoby Brissett took down his former teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dog fight that went down to several seconds remaining in overtime. Nick Chubb ran in a touchdown and the Browns walked off as the winners against the Buccaneers. Things for the Browns could...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday Night
The Heat notch their third straight win after beating Atlanta.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Justice “Juice” Williams, DL, Texas A&M University-Commerce
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up wanting to be a basketball player but once I started playing football it felt natural. Football is the predominant sport played in my family. It’s almost as if it’s in my blood. What are...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alan Giron, DB, Southwest Minnesota State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up I always loved watching the game but I was never able to play youth ball. When I got into high school I finally started to play and I fell in love with the grind and the game.
Colorado has offered Deion Sanders their head coaching job
Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State and accept a Power 5 coaching position? Well, he has been offered a job according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not.
Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami after going in and out of consciousness and refusing to leave
Odell Beckham Jr. is alredy being a problem. There has been rumors that Odell Beckham Jr. is planning visit to three teams in the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to Andy Slater the wide receiver is already causing issues off the field. He was reportedly...
