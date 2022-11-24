ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deebo Samuel Injury Update: Will Deebo play this week?

Deebo Samuel is fighting through a hamstring injury, but is he a safe bet to play this week? Find out below. Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the injury.
Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update: Is the Bengals star WR playing in week 12?

Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase and his ability to play in Week 12.
Terrell Owens was caught on camera punching a heckler outside of a CVS

Terrell Owens fought with a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the man allegedly harassed people in the store according to reports. According to TMZ Sports, obtained a video of the fight that was captured around 11:30 pm last night in Inglewood, California. Owens was insie the CVS...
Josh Jacobs Injury Update: Raiders running back is dealing with a calf strain

Dr. Jesse Morse from the Fantasy Doctors is dealing with a calf strain that has become a major problem. The Raiders are playing horribly right now, they need to get it together soon, but may have to do it without Josh Jacobs. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the...
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Maxwell Worship, DB, Vanderbilt University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Honestly growing up my parents exposed me to every recreational activity and sport they possibly could as a kid. I played almost every sport you could think of as a kid but I fell in love with football. Mainly because of the camaraderie, competitiveness and violence that came with it all. My dad is a Philadelphia Eagles fan and would also take me to Dolphins games growing up so I fell In love with certain players and the way how they played the game and the passion that was exhibited in their style of play.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tyran Hunt, OL, Old Dominion

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor degree in Communication. I will also be graduating from Old Dominion University with a graduate degree in Lifespan & Digital Communication. Between school and football obligations, I made time to pledge Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. I tried my best to stay involved with different community events, making the best out of all my experiences. Transferring schools only extended my network and I’m fortunate enough to say that.
Colorado has offered Deion Sanders their head coaching job

Will Deion Sanders leave Jackson State and accept a Power 5 coaching position? Well, he has been offered a job according to a report. Sanders has been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. It is not clear if Sanders plans to take the job or not.
