FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida Atlantic fires Willie Taggart after three seasons
Florida Atlantic fired coach Willie Taggart after he compiled a 15-18 record in three seasons with the program.
upressonline.com
FAU Football: Owls’ season ends with heartbreaking 32-31 loss in overtime to Western Kentucky
FAU football (5-7, 4-4 C-USA) lost in heartbreaking fashion Saturday afternoon, falling 32-31 to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers (8-5, 6-2 C-USA). With the defeat, they will not be bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. “I’m so proud of our guys for actually going out and competing as hard...
upressonline.com
Women’s Basketball: Owls escape with 68-66 victory over Sacred Heart
FAU women’s basketball (4-1) won a 68-66 nailbiter against the Sacred Heart University Pioneers (1-6) to conclude the Thanksgiving Classic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Saturday evening. With the victory, this marks the Owls’ best start after five games since the 2018-19 season. “I think a lot...
upressonline.com
Men’s Basketball: Owls take down Albany in 73-56 road win
FAU men’s basketball (5-1) kept their winning streak alive Saturday afternoon, taking down the University of Albany Great Danes (3-5) 73-56 in Albany, N.Y. The Owls won three straight heading into Thanksgiving break, and kept their momentum after securing their fourth consecutive win. This is the best start they had to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, where the Owls went 6-1.
American Heritage rallies past Cardinal Gibbons for regional crown
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – As if playing for the Class 2M-Region 3 title wasn’t incentive enough, the storyline also included two bitter rivals and some of the best individual talent in the state of Florida. American Heritage and Cardinal Gibbons have a long history of playing meaningful and emotional ...
cbs12.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
Record high temperatures reached in South Florida
Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR
THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday
Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
‘The Regional’ set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry’s ‘The Regional’ has sat dormant for 17 months at The Square in West Palm Beach (formally called CityPlace). And this Thursday, she and her partner are ready to reopen the restaurant after closing because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach
Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.
franklincounty.news
Seiden trial moved to February 2023
In the nearly five years since a South Florida woman was bludgeoned to death at an East Point motel, and her lifeless body dumped in a cul-de-sac at a vacant subdivision off U.S. 98, a lot has happened. A Category 5 hurricane slammed into the Panhandle, and a coronavirus pandemic...
luxury-houses.net
A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million
8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
travelexperta.com
Odd Findings in Palm Beach, Florida – Not Just Another Zip Code
What do you know about this number: 33480? Not a whole lot if you’re not jet-setting from one coast to the other. However, Palm Beach Florida is ranked as one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. What does this mean to my family and me?...
cw34.com
Local cheer coach accused of having a romantic relationship with student due back in court
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In just a few hours, a former volunteer cheerleading coach from Palm Beach County will face her second hearing. Junior varsity cheer coach Kassidy Sottilare from Boynton Beach High was first arrested back in February and accused of having a romantic relationship with an underaged student.
west-palm-beach-news.com
WPBF 25 Information: NYU Langone Brings New Companies to West Palm Seaside
As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health recently added new services in Palm Beach County, Florida. The growing multispecialty team at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach now offers orthopedic and women’s health services. In addition, a new social worker with the medical weight loss program is available to help support the emotional needs of patients.
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
