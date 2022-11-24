ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

upressonline.com

Women’s Basketball: Owls escape with 68-66 victory over Sacred Heart

FAU women’s basketball (4-1) won a 68-66 nailbiter against the Sacred Heart University Pioneers (1-6) to conclude the Thanksgiving Classic at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Saturday evening. With the victory, this marks the Owls’ best start after five games since the 2018-19 season. “I think a lot...
BOCA RATON, FL
upressonline.com

Men’s Basketball: Owls take down Albany in 73-56 road win

FAU men’s basketball (5-1) kept their winning streak alive Saturday afternoon, taking down the University of Albany Great Danes (3-5) 73-56 in Albany, N.Y. The Owls won three straight heading into Thanksgiving break, and kept their momentum after securing their fourth consecutive win. This is the best start they had to a season since the 2018-19 campaign, where the Owls went 6-1.
ALBANY, NY
cbs12.com

Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record high temperatures reached in South Florida

Miami set a high temperature record Sunday and Fort Lauderdale tied the record, as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend turned into an unseasonable scorcher. The temperature reached 89 degrees in Miami, making it the hottest Nov. 27 on record, according to the National Weather Service. The previous high for that date of 87 degrees had been set in 1940. The high in Fort Lauderdale reached 88, tying ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ZINGER’S DELI BOCA RATON: 27 VIOLATIONS LOGGED BY STATE INSPECTOR

THREE INSPECTIONS OVER FIVE DAYS. 27 VIOLATIONS RECORDED. NOT ORDERED TO CLOSE. Zinger’s Deli was cited for 27 health code violations during three inspections over days. The restaurant was not ordered to close. (Image: ZingersDeli.com). BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Department of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Glades Road In Boca Raton To Close Monday, Tuesday

Major Impact Possible. Know Detours Now. Florida Dept. of Transportation Shares Details. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road is set to close again in the area of I-95 late Monday. The impact could be significant. Glades in the area of the Interstate is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

‘The Regional’ set to reopen after 17 months in West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Celebrity Chef Lindsay Autry’s ‘The Regional’ has sat dormant for 17 months at The Square in West Palm Beach (formally called CityPlace). And this Thursday, she and her partner are ready to reopen the restaurant after closing because of complications from the coronavirus pandemic.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Bryce Gruber

5 Best Day Dates in Delray Beach

Whether you live in Delray Beach itself, or neighboring towns like Boynton or Boca, you probably need to update your personal list of day date spots. Sure, you could hang at the usual spots, but these fun spots upgrade the overused, all-too-typical coffee date.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

Seiden trial moved to February 2023

In the nearly five years since a South Florida woman was bludgeoned to death at an East Point motel, and her lifeless body dumped in a cul-de-sac at a vacant subdivision off U.S. 98, a lot has happened. A Category 5 hurricane slammed into the Panhandle, and a coronavirus pandemic...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Dreamy Mediterranean Waterfront Estate in Boca Raton with over 12,000 SF of Resort-Like Living Space Seeking for $10 Million

8808 Twin Lake Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 8808 Twin Lake Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a classic Mediterranean waterfront estate with modern influences located in exclusive gated community of Long Lake Estates situated on 1.1 acres on the best cul-de-sac point lot with southern exposure and 300 ft of waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 12,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8808 Twin Lake Drive, please contact Jeffrey Miller (Phone: 305-610-4509) & Christopher Zdancewicz PA (Phone: 786-352-2176) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

WPBF 25 Information: NYU Langone Brings New Companies to West Palm Seaside

As part of its mission to enhance access to quality healthcare where people live and work, NYU Langone Health recently added new services in Palm Beach County, Florida. The growing multispecialty team at NYU Langone Medical Associates—West Palm Beach now offers orthopedic and women’s health services. In addition, a new social worker with the medical weight loss program is available to help support the emotional needs of patients.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals

The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

