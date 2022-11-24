ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 5

Related
bluevalleypost.com

Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library Pop Up Book Sales

Now’s a great time to get some gift shopping done, and don’t forget to pick out some items for yourself. Start by shopping at the Friends of Johnson County Library Pop-Up Sales. You’ll find a wide selection of lightly-used materials for bargain prices all while supporting your Johnson County Library.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH

A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash

A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
WINDSOR, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. Little Apple Post reports that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy