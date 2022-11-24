Read full article on original website
Your Community: Friends of Johnson County Library Pop Up Book Sales
Now’s a great time to get some gift shopping done, and don’t forget to pick out some items for yourself. Start by shopping at the Friends of Johnson County Library Pop-Up Sales. You’ll find a wide selection of lightly-used materials for bargain prices all while supporting your Johnson County Library.
Kansas City shelters can now help keep houseless individuals warmer longer
Kansas City-area shelters are able to help the houseless earlier and for longer this year thanks to program changes.
kcur.org
Kansas City is a big food town, but it also offers a buffet of classes for aspiring home cooks
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. With winter approaching, what better time is there to learn a new cooking skill? Whether it's baking bread, crafting an exquisite charcuterie board, or preparing dishes from another culture, a cooking class can help take your culinary skills to the next level.
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire
Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
Shawnee man living with stage 5 kidney disease looking for match
Eight years ago, Stephen Thon was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease. Since then, it has progressed to stage 5. He's hoping to find a match for the sake of his family.
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months
A temporary homeless camp set up by the city of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.
WIBW
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. Little Apple Post reports that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Wednesday in Liberty
The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.
