Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area school districts cancel classes Monday due to boil water notice issued for entire city
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled all operations for Monday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. According to HISD officials, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. due to major...
Entire City of Houston placed under boil water notice after system outage
So far, the boil water notice has affected over 2.3 million people who reside in the Houston area. The notice went into effect late Sunday evening.
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
KHOU
High school football playoff scores and highlights
High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston
After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry
Former La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry is off to a good start with the University of Pacific men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a 2-3 record. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
northchannelstar.com
New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown
BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
glasstire.com
Top Five: November 24, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. 1. Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: Drawn to Communities and Letitia Huckaby: Bitter Waters Sweet. Art League Houston. September 16 – December 3, 2022. From Art League Houston:. “Earlie Hudnall, Jr. always has...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
papercitymag.com
Legacy of Late Houston Billionaire Spotlighted in Record $2.37 Million MFAH Grand Gala — Fayez Sarofim’s Impact Continues
Andrew & Mona Sarofim, Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill) The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball saluting...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
fox26houston.com
SILVER ALERT issued for missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston late Saturday afternoon. Officials said Albert Landry was last seen in the 14200 block of East Sam Houston North Parkway near Dyersdale and Lake Houston at 4:30 p.m. Mr. Landry was described...
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freeway
November 26, 2022 - A woman driver was killed early Saturday morning after going the wrong way on two different Houston freeways. A Harris County Constable saw her going the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her attention by driving alongside on the opposite side of the freeway, in the correct direction.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
