Crosby, TX

fox26houston.com

School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

High school football playoff scores and highlights

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston

After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry

Former La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry is off to a good start with the University of Pacific men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a 2-3 record. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
LA MARQUE, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
northchannelstar.com

New Hospital Tower opens in Baytown

BAYTOWN – Houston Methodist Baytown officially opened a new five-story building to patients last week. The new state-of- the-art tower is named Unity Tower and features 75 private rooms, an intensive care unit, and an entire floor dedicated to childbirth and obstetrics services. “This is an exciting time for...
BAYTOWN, TX
glasstire.com

Top Five: November 24, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas. For last week’s picks, please go here. 1. Earlie Hudnall, Jr.: Drawn to Communities and Letitia Huckaby: Bitter Waters Sweet. Art League Houston. September 16 – December 3, 2022. From Art League Houston:. “Earlie Hudnall, Jr. always has...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

SILVER ALERT issued for missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston late Saturday afternoon. Officials said Albert Landry was last seen in the 14200 block of East Sam Houston North Parkway near Dyersdale and Lake Houston at 4:30 p.m. Mr. Landry was described...
HOUSTON, TX

