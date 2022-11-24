Read full article on original website
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower after a mixed, shortened session Friday on Wall Street. Oil prices fell more than $2...
Five Reasons Why 2023 Will Be Challenging For Global Financial Markets
Financial markets are prepared for a rough year due to inflation, energy shortages, and instability. People who bring warnings are rarely welcomed. When Cassandra warned her fellow Trojans to avoid the Greeks and their wooden horse, she did herself no favors. But it’s crucial to look closely at economic realities given the tremendous instability that the financial markets are currently experiencing.
World Blockchain Summit brings 2022 to a close in Bangkok this December
Tuesday, November 15, 2022: After the incredible success of World Blockchain Summit Dubai, The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok is all set to host the 23rd global edition of World Blockchain Summit on the 8th– 9th of December 2022. With Thailand recording $135.9 billion in crypto value transacted over the year...
Two Reasons To Why Smart Contract Audits Are Important
You might be concerned about the cause of concern for smart contract audits before reading an overview of smart contract audit businesses. The investigation of the smart contract code for a particular blockchain project is a step in the process of smart contract audits. The most well-known smart contract auditing firms could assist you in analyzing the contract code and producing reports outlining the results of the evaluation.
GetBlock.net, the first multichain explorer with functionality for AML checks
Explorer is one of the most important tools for crypto enthusiasts. It can be used to check the status of transactions and obtain data about crypto wallets. Previously, the crypto community members had to use several sites at once to access all the necessary tools to control transactions and verify cryptocurrencies. This approach is time-consuming. To work efficiently, you have to keep many tabs open in your browser and constantly switch between different platforms.
