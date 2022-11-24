ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

Dead and Gone? Frozen Dead Guy Days 2023 Is Canceled

Colorado is home to several bizarre festivals and fairs, but the strangest of them all may be Nederland's Frozen Dead Guy Days. Unfortunately, organizers have laid the event to rest for 2023. Here's what you need to know. What is Frozen Dead Guy Days?. According to the festival website, Frozen...
NEDERLAND, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners

If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds

We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k

If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
GOLDEN, CO
KDVR.com

Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year

The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth …. The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Pinpoint...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy