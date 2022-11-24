Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Retail marijuana from Wheat Ridge dispensary fails yeast, mold testMatt WhittakerWheat Ridge, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Dead and Gone? Frozen Dead Guy Days 2023 Is Canceled
Colorado is home to several bizarre festivals and fairs, but the strangest of them all may be Nederland's Frozen Dead Guy Days. Unfortunately, organizers have laid the event to rest for 2023. Here's what you need to know. What is Frozen Dead Guy Days?. According to the festival website, Frozen...
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
Local chef prepares 7,500 meals overnight for those in need
A local chef and a group of volunteers tirelessly prepared 7500 meals overnight to serve those in need in the Denver-Metro.
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
5280.com
The 10 Best Gifts for the Home, According to Local Home-Goods Shop Owners
If finding the perfect gifts for the style-savvy recipients on your list has you feeling stumped this year, fear not. We’ve rounded up top-sellers from 10 of Denver’s best home-goods boutiques, from florals and baubles to shimmering barware and a perfectly hygge handmade mug. Happy shopping!. Callie Swofford,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police searching for suspects chased from northern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three police departments are working together to find suspects after finding a car reported stolen in Denver. This comes from Colorado Springs police, who are working with Castle Rock and Denver law enforcement. Denver Police originally reported the car as stolen. Castle Rock police said...
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirds
We think of snowbirds as wealthy seniors who jet to warmer climes in the winter. But some snowbirds can’t even afford a bus ticket. Indeed, people experiencing homelessness in Denver often migrate to places like Florida, California, Arizona, and Nevada when the weather gets cold. Some hop aboard freight trains, a few hitchhike, and still others do save up a few bucks for a bus ticket.
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
9News
Fort Collins hair salon focuses on non-gender pricing
A local hair stylist is focusing on the LGBTQ+ community. She is hoping non-gender pricing is embraced in all hair salons.
Check out Amazing Intricate Detail at this Colorado Hidden Gem
Miniatures are definitely not just for children. Sure, some of the kids' favorite toys include things like G.I Joes, action figures, Barbie Dolls, etc., but miniatures remain part of many of our lives far beyond our youth. For example, many adults collect things like Star Wars action figures, old Barbie...
Why the holiday season sees more ‘porch pirates’
Avoiding thieves, or porch pirates, can be as simple as changing where your package lands.
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
9News
Colorado artist's murals spotlight lesser-known women who made their mark on history
LOUISVILLE, Colo — Art can be loud. Without saying a single word, it can speak volumes. Artist Adri Norris’ works commands people to listen. “The content makes people uncomfortable,” Norris said as she worked on a mural covering half of the outside back wall at 637 Front St. in Louisville.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
KDVR.com
Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year
The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth …. The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street. Pinpoint...
Be ready for a slick and slow Tuesday morning commute
A strong cold front will bring heavy snow to the mountains, several inches for the plains and very slick driving on Tuesday
Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front
DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.
