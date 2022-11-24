Read full article on original website
Weather can affect baby names. A couple uncommon ones might be about to blow up
Some parents name their babies after celebrities, others, for revered ancestors. But enjoyable weather can influence a parent’s choice as well, an analysis of hundreds of millions of baby names in the United States has shown. Names such as April and Autumn show up more in states where those times of year are most beautiful, the new study concludes.
