Florida State

Greg Grippo Reacts to Backlash Over Victoria Romance After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘All the Hate’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Enough is enough. Greg Grippo reacted to the backlash he’s received from Bachelor in Paradise fans because of his relationship with Victoria Fuller after her broken engagement to Johnny DePhillipo .

“Send all the hate you desire my way, but please leave my mother and fam out of this,” the Bachelorette alum, 29, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 24. “Enjoy your Thanksgiving.”

Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria, Johnny and Greg Drama: Get Update

While Greg didn’t specify the messages he has received, multiple Instagram users flooded the comments section of his November 13 Instagram post to weigh in on his statement.

“To your most recent Story about saying not to include your family in comments: just deactivate you Insta then [sic],” one person commented. “Like you know the publicity makes you more famous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOVZx_0jMaYRKX00

Other online trolls also chimed in about his and Victoria’s romance, with one person going so far as to call the BiP season 8 contestant “classless.”

Greg’s recent statement comes just one day after Victoria, 29, called out her former fiancé , Johnny, 26, via her Instagram Stories.

“When you get called a ‘f–king c–t’ in your relationship, it’s time to move on,” the Virginia Beach native wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 23, after they announced their split during the BiP reunion, which was filmed on November 4. At the same time, Johnny took to his own Instagram Stories to acknowledge that their uncoupling is “official.”

On Tuesday, November 22, the exes, who got engaged in the BiP season 8 finale, opened up about their perspectives during the reunion episode. Johnny appeared to refer to the allegations that Victoria had cheated on him with Greg, which she has adamantly denied.

“I want to say I’m good, but it really does break my heart that she’s not sitting here next to me as my fiancée right now,” the Florida native told host Jesse Palmer . “In that timeframe of stepping out from filming to that one month of being engaged, I started to feel not good enough for her. And then, you know, we started arguing … and then rumors started surfacing and I really wanted to trust her, but I don’t know.”

For Victoria’s part, she claimed there were “a lot of concerns” after they left the beach as an engaged couple.

Bachelor in Paradise's Victoria Fuller's Dating History: Boyfriend, Exes

“We had a lot of ups and downs, and I expressed to him that I wasn’t happy, and I was not going to be engaged if I wasn’t happy to be married,” she explained.

Next, Victoria and Johnny got into a heated debate as they faced off during the reunion.

“Not only that, you said, ‘You don’t cook, you don’t clean, what do you provide to a relationship as a woman?’” the Bachelor alum alleged to Johnny, to which he adamantly denied and said, “You decided to make everything you told me that wasn’t true come to light.”

