Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North TMI Story About the Night She Was Conceived

North West is apparently grown up enough to know exactly when her mom, Kim Kardashian , and her dad, Kanye West , conceived her. The SKIMS founder shared the story with her daughter and how a certain dress played a role in North's existence.

On a Thursday, November 24, episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kim, 42, and North, 9, traveled to Paris Fashion week and visited the SKKN founder's close friend, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing .

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim explained to her daughter. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q741b_0jMaYQRo00

"So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet," she continued.

Kim wore the gown to the October 2022 Angel Ball. North was born eight months later on June 15, 2013. The aspiring attorney looked radiant in the plunging dress which featured a belted waistline and a thigh-high slit.

The eldest of Kim's four children she shares with Kanye didn't seem fazed by her mom's TMI, instead listening closely to the description of how she came to be.

The fact that North's existence is centered around fashion makes sense today, as she's one of the most stylish children on the planet. She is always quick to comment on Kim's ensembles and dressed her younger siblings for a her mother's March 2022 Vogue cover story. "Styled By North," Kim captioned the Instagram photos when she shared them on February 9.

Kanye made sure to bring their daughter along to his Yeezy fashion shows while growing up.  North showed off how she's got her father's musical talent when she rapped for the audience at 2020's season eight presentation.

"I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do," Kim explained during a confessional on her family's reality show about why she brought her to Paris, adding, "And I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and figuring out how to make a business out of that."

"I just love when North is feeling herself," Kim continued. "I'm just so happy that she's loving this experience. That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly."

