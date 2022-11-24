Read full article on original website
waynedailynews.com
Winter Fest To Offer Fun-Filled, Educational Morning On December 3
CONCORD – With ‘Winter Fest’ approaching this weekend, the Haskell Ag Lab will be offering events for the entire family. According to a release, make plans to come to ‘Winter Fest’ at the Haskell Ag Lab on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Thousands celebrate at Christmas in Hometown Le Mars
The City of Le Mars is already getting into the Christmas spirit, even without the snow.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD ANNUAL MEETING MONDAY
THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING AT 6 P.M. AMONG THE ITEMS OF BUSINESS TO BE DEALT WITH IS THE NOMINATION OF A SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE NEXT YEAR. DAN GREENWELL IS THE CURRENT BOARD PRESIDENT. AN UPDATE ON...
MercyMe ‘Always Only Jesus Tour’ stopping in Sioux City
MercyMe has announced that their spring "Always Only Jesus Tour" will be making a stop at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City.
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The...
Siouxland shoppers say the Black Friday crowd was unexpectedly small
Watch the video above to see how Black Friday shoppers described their experience.
waynedailynews.com
Shop Small Business Saturday, WAED Notes
WAYNE – November 26 is Small Business Saturday as all are encouraged to seek out and shop at small, local businesses during this nationwide event. According to a release, Small businesses in Nebraska form the backbone of the economy, nearly 100% of all employer businesses are small firms. There are 179,509 small businesses in Nebraska—99.1% of all businesses in the state.
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Orange City Accident
Orange City, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:55 a.m., 62-year-old Sandra Roder of Remsen was driving a 2012 Kia southbound on Arizona Avenue Northwest in Orange City. They tell us that 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ashton was backing eastbound from a parking spot onto Arizona in a 2001 Ford pickup.
waynedailynews.com
Wakefield Girls Wrestling Prepares For Inaugural Season
WAKEFIELD – A first year program will join the growing sport with this season being the second year of NSAA state sanctioned girls wrestling. Luke Walsh assisted the Wakefield boys varsity team as well junior high program last year. Walsh is a 2017 graduate from Wakefield and wrestled for the Trojans.
Woman dies after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
A woman died after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle crash that led to heavy smoke around area sends one to hospital
NORFOLK, Neb. --A northeast Nebraska fire department was kept busy on Saturday morning responding to a crash. The Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to 2100 Pasewalk Avenue for a report of smoke near a bank. Upon arrival, smoke could be seen coming near the Madison County Bank near Hy-Vee.
KELOLAND TV
39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City when it struck a 39-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Erase Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Finish 2-0 In Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Following a slow start to Saturday evening’s men’s basketball game, Wayne State College concluded the Eckerd College Thanksgiving Classic Tournament with their second game. From the McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, WSC took on the host Eckerd College. Eckerd took control early...
kelo.com
Woman walking on Interstate 29 fatally injured after being hit by semi-truck
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 29. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old female was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 early Saturday morning north of North Sioux City, in Union County. The driver of a Kenworth Construction semi, pulling trailers, was northbound on the interstate when he struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-29 was closed in that area for about 45 minutes.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern mauls Marian & earns right to host NAIA Semifinals
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Turns out we won’t get an NAIA National Championship game between GPAC rivals Morningside and Northwestern. Unlike the Mustangs the Red Raiders have held up their end of the deal and, as a result, will get one more home game in Orange City in the NAIA Playoffs!
waynedailynews.com
Second Half Scoring Surge, Defensive Intensity For Wildcat Women All Key In Comeback
GRAND JUNCTION, CO – After falling behind by 21 points at the break, the Wayne State College women’s basketball team played a strong 20 minutes in the second half. Back at the Brownson Arena in Grand Junction, Colorado, the Wildcat women closed out the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Women’s Basketball Classic on Saturday against the host Colorado Mesa.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Hy-Vee adds self-checkout
SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
