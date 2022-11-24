Read full article on original website
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators Season Finale Loss to FSU
Recapping the Gators' regular-season finale loss to Florida State with the good, the bad and the ugly from the performance.
floridagators.com
Stucky Tabbed as SEC Freshman of the Year; Three Gators Earn SEC Honors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida won one major award and placed three student-athletes on this year's Southeastern Conference Teams, as the league announced Sunday. Alexis Stucky earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Year, becoming the sixth Gator overall and first since Rhamat Alhassan in the 2014 season. The Laramie, Wyo. native also found a spot on both the All-SEC Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
floridagators.com
Gators Garner Hosting Rights for First & Second Rounds of NCAA Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida was awarded the No. 3 seed in the Top Right portion of the bracket and hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, as the Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Committee revealed the 64-team field during an ESPNU television broadcast. This is the 28th...
floridagators.com
PK85: Florida vs West Virginia (Sunday, 8:30 pm ET)
A nuts and bolts look at Sunday's finale in the "PK85" at Portland, Ore. * When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (ET) * Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Ore. * Records: Florida (4-2); West Virginia (5-1) * TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
floridagators.com
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Florida
"Obviously I thought we played really well. Thought we played really well first half and then kind of got a little loose, so I think by and large we played pretty well." "We've got to continue to get better. Rebounding's got to continue to get better and we've got to take better care of the ball."
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Billy Napier said after Florida lost to Florida State
Billy Napier’s first year coaching the Florida Gators came to a conclusion after the 45-38 loss to Florida State Friday night. Napier’s squad finished 6-6 on the season, including 3-5 in SEC play. Following the loss, Napier spoke to the media, and below is his press conference transcription.
floridagators.com
Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
floridagators.com
Kelly Rae Finley to Join Gator Talk Monday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley will make an appearance on Gator Talk this Monday, Nov. 28, from 6-7 p.m. ET at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe to discuss the season and upcoming schedule. Finely and the Gators are coming off of a...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry woman arrested for stabbing man at The Duck
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Shantiel Brushea Head, 38, was arrested last night after allegedly stabbing a man at The Duck in Newberry. At about 6:30 p.m. last night, Head and the victim were at The Duck, 455 NW 252nd Street, when Head reportedly became angry at a third person and started arguing with her. Head allegedly “shoulder-checked” that woman at one point by intentionally bumping into her because the woman was talking to Head’s boyfriend. Head reportedly continued to behave aggressively toward the woman until she allegedly tried to attack her. At that point, the victim tried to get between Head and the woman, and Head allegedly stabbed the victim in the back; the victim was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands, and Head reportedly fled the area.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for intentionally hitting victim with a car
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Ernesto Angel Morales Alejo, 19, was arrested late last night and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly intentionally hitting a man with a car. At about 8 p.m. last night, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from an address in...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tristan George Predny Kalas, 22, was arrested last night after allegedly running a red light on Newberry Road near the Oaks Mall at 80 mph, then turning off his car lights and accelerating to 100 mph as he drove west. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy tried...
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
