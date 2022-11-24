Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
floridagators.com
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
floridagators.com
Gators Garner Hosting Rights for First & Second Rounds of NCAA Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida was awarded the No. 3 seed in the Top Right portion of the bracket and hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, as the Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Committee revealed the 64-team field during an ESPNU television broadcast. This is the 28th...
floridagators.com
Gators Fall to Seminoles in Rivalry Shootout
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – They had an opportunity to create separation on the scoreboard and tossed it away. They appeared on the verge of vanishing and stormed back. They made one last push in the final minute but came up empty. Ultimately, the Gators suffered a familiar defeat in head...
floridagators.com
FINAL: West Virginia 84, Florida 55
A quick breakdown of the Gators' finale in the PK85 at Portland. WHAT HAPPENED: Forward Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, guard Erik Stevenson threw in 15 points, including his first three 3-point attempts, and the Mountaineers blew past the Gators in their final game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Chiles Center Sunday night in Portland, Ore. Florida fell behind by 16 points in the first half, managed to cut the margin in half by the break, but West Virginia came out of the locker room on fire. The Mountaineers opened the period by hitting five of their first seven shots (including all three 3s) and eight of the first 10 (all four 3s) to take a 27-point lead, at 64-37, after barely six minutes. WVU went on to shoot 50.0 percent in the second half from both the floor and 3-point line, while limiting the Gators to 34.5 percent for the game, but 29.0 after halftime (9 of 31) and just 11.8 percent from deep (2 of 17). The Mountaineers also worked the Gators on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 49-28 (15-6 on the offensive end). It didn't help that both of UF's "bigs," 6-foot-11 standout Colin Castleton and 6-11 backup Jason Jitoboh, were called for three and four fouls, respectively, in a first half that had WVU in the seven-foul bonus at the 13:18 mark, then in the double-bonus with 11:19 before halftime. Florida was led by fifth-year point guard Kyle Lofton's season-high 17 points. Castleton, who arrived at the tournament as the nation's No. 3 scorer at 25.3 points per game, was held to just three points (1-for-6 floor) and five rebounds over 18 foul-plagued minutes. Junior guard Trey Bonham, who averaged 21.0 points over the first two tournament games, finished with three points and struggled against the Mountaineers physicality in going 0-for-9 from the floor.
floridagators.com
Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
floridagators.com
SEC Champs! Gators Top Rebels in Five-Set Thriller to Earn Conference Crown
OXFORD, Miss. – The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team closed the 2022 regular season with a thrilling five-set victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday evening. With today's victory, the Gators clinched a share of the 2022 SEC Championship. Florida and Kentucky will serve as Co-Champions, with UF earning the automatic bid following the SEC tie break rules.
Comments / 0