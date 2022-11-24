The return of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is inching closer. The Cameroonian slugger has been absent from the cage following a title defence against Ciyrl Gane earlier this year which took place a little over three weeks after he badly injured his knee in training on December 28 last year. While he will be on the shelf a while longer, talk has begun heating up as to when (and against who) he will face on his return, with the Jon Jones speculation amping up considerably in the past week or so.

