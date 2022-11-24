ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Kardashians’ Season 3: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Episodes

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago
Their journey continues! Hulu's The Kardashians has explored the famous family's ups and downs — and the reality series is only getting started.

During season 2, viewers followed Khloé Kardashian as she moved on from Tristan Thompson following his paternity drama. The premiere centered around the Good American cofounder's revelation that she was expanding her family for a second time.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me,” Kardashian told the cameras in the September 2022 episode. “Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

She added: “This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for child support. The professional basketball player, who previously requested genetic testing , acknowledged one month later that he is the father to the fitness model's son,​​ Theo.

In his lengthy social media statement, Tristan issued an apology to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," the Canada native, who dated the Strong Looks Better Naked author on and off from 2016 to 2021, wrote via Instagram in January 2022. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2020 that Thompson and Kardashian were getting ready to have a second child after welcoming daughter True in 2018. Their son was born later that month via surrogate.

According to Kim Kardashian , the offscreen development shifted the way season 2 played out . “And now flashback to the rest of the season,” the Skims founder tweeted after the premiere, confirming that her sister's surrogacy journey wasn't originally filmed first.

Kim noted that her family “didn’t wanna make you wait til the end for this episode,” which resulted in content being shifted around. Hulu also addressed the change in the second episode of the season . "The remainder season 2 was filmed six months before the previous episode," a message ahead of the episode read.

Ahead of season 2, executive producer Danielle King broke down how the show's pivotal moments were caught on camera. "I know sometimes it's tough for the audience to kind of grasp like 'Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?' But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we're almost always there," she exclusively told Us in May. "There's almost always a camera going."

King explained that the Kardashians were heavily involved in the behind-the-scenes production.

"A lot of their participation in terms of being an executive producer comes in post-production. Obviously like any human being, they have boundaries so they can decide what stays in, what stays out of the show," she added at the time. "But they also understand what the show is and so they share just about everything, which is so exciting because that's what you want in a documentary just to get to that real-life core stuff, and as everybody knows something's always going on so we're always following something."

Scroll down for everything to know so far about season 3 of The Kardashians :

Every Glimpse Khloe Kardashian Has Shared of the Baby Boy She Shares With Tristan Thompson: Baby Album

Family of three! Khloé Kardashian has given fans several glimpses of her baby boy while speaking about life as a mother of two following her son’s birth. Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American cofounder and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate in July 2022. One month later, news broke that they had welcomed a baby boy and his birth was chronicled on a September 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where she opened up about expanding her family following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Came Home for Thanksgiving

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara came home for the holidays. The Eternals actress was spotted shopping in L.A. with her daughter last Wednesday, two months after she dropped the teen off for her first year of college. Zahara apparently visited home for Thanksgiving, spending her first school holiday with her family.
